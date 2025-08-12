Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

Astral shares tanked 7.5 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹1,277.7 per share on BSE. The stock was under pressure after the company posted its Q1 results after market hours.
At 11:08 AM, Astral's share price was trading 7.11 per cent lower at ₹1,284 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.14 per cent lower at 80,493.37.
Astral Q1 results
The company's consolidated net profit in Q1 stood at ₹81.1 crore, as compared to ₹120.4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 32.5 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,361.2 crore, as compared to ₹1,383. crore a year ago.
Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(Ebitda) stood at ₹194 crore, as against ₹226 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda (percentage of net sales) stood at ₹14.3 per cent, as against 16.4 per cent.
That apart, during the quarter, polymer prices were volatile. The average PVC prices dropped 14 per cent on Y-o-Y basis in Q1, as compared to 4 per cent to 5 per cent down in Q4, resulting in inventory losses and affecting on realisation.
However, from the beginning of Q2, PVC prices are settling down, which will help in achieving good realisation and improvement in demand.
The bathware division in Q1 achieved sale of ₹33.3 crore, as compared ₹26.2 crore a year ago, resulting into growth of 27.4 per cent on Y-o-Y.
Adhesive Business in India grew by 9.2 per cent with Ebitda margin of 14 per cent and paint business grew 20.7 per cent with Ebitda margin of 1.4 per cent.
"From July onwards, due to the stability of polymer/chemicals, the market conditions are improving. We are happy to share that our piping division has achieved a growth of 30 per cent in volume in July 2025 on Y-o-Y basis. Even the Adhesive division of India has delivered similar growth of 30 per cent plus in value terms on Y-o-Y basis," the company said.