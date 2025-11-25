AWL Agri shares see steepest drop in 2 months after block trades

Shares of AWL Agri Business Ltd . (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) tumbled over 4 per cent on Tuesday after about 32.2 million shares traded in multiple blocks in opening deals.

The edible oil major's stock fell as much as 4.15 per cent during the day to ₹265.3 per share, the biggest intraday fall since September 23 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4 per cent lower at ₹266 apiece, compared to a 0.06 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Shares of the company fell to their lowest since October 28 this year and currently trade at 9.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 13.8 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. AWL Agri has a total market capitalisation of ₹34,551.96 crore.

Large trades in AWL Agri shares The company had about 32.2 million shares, or 2.5 per cent equity change hands in two block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. The shares were traded at an average price per share of ₹274.15, taking the total traded value to ₹882.7 crore. Last week, Adani Group sold its remaining 7 per cent stake in AWL Agri in a block deal that attracted strong institutional demand. Previously, the Adani Group had sold a 13 per cent stake in AWL to bring its exposure down to 7 per cent.