Home / Markets / News / Siemens Energy Q4 nos shine; analysts upbeat on strong order book, margins

Siemens Energy Q4 nos shine; analysts upbeat on strong order book, margins

Siemens Energy India's revenue from operations jumped 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,646 crore, compared to 2,09 crore in the year-ago period

Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy India reported a strong FY25 numbers | Photo: Bloomberg
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Siemens Energy India reported a strong set of numbers for full financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with an outperformance in revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda). The company's financials for the July to September quarter (Q4FY25) were also in-line with the market estimates. The company follows an October-September fiscal year.
 
Domestic brokerages Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and Antique Stock Broking have maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock. 
Meanwhile, on the NSE, the stock opened at ₹3,250, up 2.75 per cent from previous session's close of ₹3,162.9. At the time of writing, the Siemens Energy India stock was trading 0.55 per cent higher at ₹3,180 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading almost flat at 25,956.60 levels, down by 2.90 points.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Siemens Energy India financial results

Siemens Energy India's revenue from operations jumped 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,646 crore, compared to 2,09 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit increased 31 per cent to ₹360 crore from ₹273 crore in the previous fiscal. For the full financial year, the bottomline grew 83 per cent to ₹1,100 crore. 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased around 25 per cent to ₹479 crore from ₹385 crore. However, Ebitda margins fell 40 basis points to 18.1 per cent due to high raw material costs. 
 
Siemens Energy's order backlog increased 47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,205 crore in FY25. The company announced a dividend of ₹4 per share, subject to approval of shareholders. 

Brokerages on Siemens Energy India

According to analysts at MOFSL Siemens Energy delivered better-than-expected revenue and operating profit for the full year, supported by strong execution. However, net profit was broadly in line with expectations due to lower other income. The Q4FY25 saw slightly weaker margins, which weighed on the quarterly numbers.
 
The brokerage noted that Siemens Energy India reported full-year order inflows of ₹131 billion, far ahead of its estimate of ₹101 billion. This provides strong visibility for both its power transmission and power generation businesses.   ALSO READ | Blue Star newly rated 'Neutral' at Motilal Oswal; 9% upside seen 
MOFSL has maintained its target price of ₹3,800 and kept a positive view on the stock, citing growing opportunities in the transmission segment, margin improvement and ongoing capex. It plans to revisit estimates after the company’s analyst meet.
 
Similarly, Antique Stock Broking also noted that order inflows remained steady at ₹2,350 crore for the quarter, while the order book grew a strong 47 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,205 crore. 
 
The brokerage said Siemens Energy’s 10 advanced manufacturing facilities position it well to tap business opportunities in India and neighbouring South Asian markets. With rising power demand, public capex, industrial activity and data-centre expansion, the company is scaling up its transformer and switchgear capacity and has opened a new industrial steam turbine service centre in Raipur.
 
Antique maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,416, valuing the stock at 65x FY27 earnings. It expects Siemens Energy India to deliver a revenue CAGR of 22 per cent and earnings CAGR of 30 per cent between FY25 and FY27.
 
(Disclaimer: Target price and stock outlook has been suggested by Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Antique Stock Broking. Views expressed are their own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; IT, pvt bank stocks put pressure

Tata Capital primed for strong growth, bank-like returns, says IIFL Capital

Neuland, Lupin, Divi's lead domestic, CDMO surge amid US generics headwinds

Antique bets on Adani Ports' scale, margins; initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Dividend, bonus-issue alert! Keep an eye on these 3 stocks to reap benefits

Topics :Stock Market NewsShare Market TodayThe Smart InvestorSiemens IndiaMarketsQ4 Results

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story