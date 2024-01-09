Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei, Hang Seng up over 1%; Gift Nifty hints gap-up

Stock market updates on Tuesday 09, 2023: Mirroring strong cues from the overseas peers, Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a upbeat note.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,695, indicating a likely gap-up of around 100-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Japan's Nikkei had soared over 1.5 per cent this morning. Kospi and Taiwan were up around 0.5 per cent each.

Overnight, the US market ended with strong gains backed by a rally in tech shares. Nasdaq zoomed 2.2 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.4 per cent and Dow Jones added 0.6 per cent. Shares of Boeing, however, tanked 8 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Auto will be in focus after the auto major announced share buyback at Rs 10,000 per share; i.e. at a 43 per cent premium to the last closing price.

IndiGo too may see some action following a hike in ticket prices for the passenger preferred front row/ window seats. Whereas, Zee is likely to be in focus amid reports that the Sony Group may call-off the proposed merger deal.