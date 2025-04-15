Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel (Airtel), InterGlobe Aviation (which operates IndiGo airline), and Narayana Hrudayalaya shares from the BSE 500 index have hit their respective all-time highs on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy outlooks.

Shares of IndiGo hit a new high of ₹5,333, gaining 3.5 per cent after the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) upgrade the stock to 'Buy' with a target price of ₹6,550, valuing it at 10x FY27E EV/EBITDAR. Softer Brent crude assumptions at USD65/bbl for FY26-27E, driven by the expected unwinding of OPEC+ cuts and a projected supply surplus, support margin expansion, the brokerage firm said.

In the past one month, the stock price of IndiGo has outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent, as compared to the 3.4 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex.

Read Stock Market LIVE Updates today With aircraft fuel at ~40 per cent of costs, this is a key positive. IndiGo is well-placed to benefit from strong domestic demand, international expansion, new routes, aircraft deliveries and has also gained market share post-GoFirst’s exit. The stock trades at 20x FY26 P/E and 9.7x FY26E EV/EBITDA, MOFSL said in a stock update. The brokerage firm estimates EBITDA/PBT CAGR of 28 per cent/ 38 per cent over FY25-27E. Continued code share agreements and focus on the cargo business further supports growth, while consistent profitability post-Covid underscores management execution and strategic positioning, it added.

Meanwhile, shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya hit a new high of ₹1,785, as it rallied 5 per cent in the intraday trade. In the past one month, the stock has surged 10 per cent, while, thus far in the calendar year, it has zoomed 35 per cent.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 19 hospitals and 2 heart centres across India, along with overseas presence at Cayman Islands, with over 5,900 operational beds and a capacity of over 6,300 beds.

The company's management remains confident that the new hospital will become a strong engine of growth in Cayman over the next few years. NH Integrated Care, the company's subsidiary, meanwhile, delivered another strong quarter of increased patient transactions and revenue growth.

Supported by long-term structural growth factors, renewed momentum from PMJAY, and increased government focus on the healthcare sector, the Indian hospital sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11 per cent over the next 3-5 years, CareEdge Ratings said.

Key demand drivers include the rise in lifestyle-related diseases, growing medical tourism, increasing incomes, and demographic changes. With limited government capital expenditure and a lack of infrastructure, the private sector is expected to experience accelerated growth in the years to come, the ratings agency said.

Shares of Airtel hit a record high of ₹1,818, as they soared 3.5 per cent in intra-day trade. The stock of the telecom services provider has surpassed its previous high of ₹1,778.95 touched on September 26, 2024. In the past one month, the stock has rallied 11 per cent.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa.

Read Key Reason Why Stock Markets are rising today? Driven by tariff repair in the India wireless segment, Airtel’s free cash flow (FCF) generation improved significantly over the past few years (9MFY25: ₹29,200 crore). Airtel’s main priority for cash deployment so far has been prepaying high-cost debt.

With a complete flow-through of tariff hikes and a moderation in capex intensity, Airtel is likely to generate significant FCF (~₹1.3 trillion over FY25-27E). With high-cost debt largely repaid and leverage under control, analysts at MOFSL believe capital allocation remains the key monitorable and would likely be the biggest driver for Airtel’s stock price performance over the medium term.

Shares of Bajaj Finance hit a new high of ₹9,260, gaining 4 per cent in intra-day trade. The stock of the non banking finance company (NBFC) has surpassed its previous high of ₹9,258.95 touched on March 25, 2025. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, it zoomed 31 per cent, as against 2.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Bajaj Finance is one of the largest NBFCs financing retail assets in India. It has a strong market position in financing for consumer durables and two- and three-wheelers, underpinning its reach in the Indian retail market. In addition, the company consistently maintains above-average profitability.

Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints, has delivered consistent robust growth with consolidated asset under management (AUM) touching ~₹4 trillion. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers a huge opportunity. Housing forms 31 per cent of the book. Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit rate cycles leading to ~19 per cent RoE, >4 per cent RoA and maintained similar guidance.

Asset quality remains stable, with GNPA and NNPA at 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, despite challenges in the used vehicle segment and two-wheeler/three-wheeler (TWL/3WL) segment. Credit costs remained steady at 2.1 per cent, with management expecting moderation in Q4FY25 (~2-2.05 per cent in Q4FY25).

Further, management indicated gradual improvement in credit cost owing to moderation in the selective stressed segment (MFI, used car), uptick in collections in December 2024, and tightening of underwriting norms for incremental originations. The management emphasised that risk remains the top priority, followed by margins and growth, analysts at ICICI Securities said.

Going ahead, technical analysts at ICICI Securities expect the stock to witness gradual up-move and head towards ₹9,985 being implicated target of range breakout (6,400-8,200).