Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo: At new highs; are they worth your portfolio?

Benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty rallied over 2 per cent each in intra-day deals on Tuesday tracking upbeat overseas cues. Amid the rally - 3 large-cap stocks namely - Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) registered new all-time highs on the stock exchanges.Telecom major Bharti Airtel hit a new peak at ₹ 1,820, and has gained 3.5 per cent thus far this month. Shares of non-banking financial major - Bajaj Finance have been outperforming for the last five months, with a rally of over 41 per cent, and the stock advanced nearly 2 per cent so far in April and recorded a new high at ₹ 9,290 today. Meanwhile, IndiGo climbed to a record high at ₹ 5,347, and has rallied nearly 4 per cent so far this month.In the calendar year 2025 thus far, Bajaj Finance stock has zoomed over 36 per cent; while Bharti Airtel and IndiGo have surged up to 15 per cent each. In comparison in the same period, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have declined around 2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.Given this background, should you be a Buyer or Seller at these counters, are these 3 stocks - Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and IndiGo worth your portfolio? Here's what the technical charts suggest.Current Price: ₹ 1,796Upside Potential: 15%Downside Risk: 8.7%Support: ₹ 1,780; ₹ 1,720; ₹ 1,675Resistance: ₹ 1,885; ₹ 1,970 Bharti Airtel stock is expected to trade on an upbeat note in the near-term as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,780. The short-term bias for the stock is expected to remain as long as the stock trades above ₹ 1,640. Interim support for the stock is seen at ₹ 1,720 and ₹ 1,675 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹ 2,065 levels in the coming months. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 1,885 and ₹ 1,970 levels, shows the technical chart.Current Price: ₹ 9,100Upside Potential: 14.8%Downside Risk: 8.1%Support: ₹ 8,830; ₹ 8,550Resistance: ₹ 9,525; ₹ 9,885; ₹ 10,175 Bajaj Finance has been a major outperformer so far this year. The long-term chart indicates that the overall trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 8,830 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹ 10,450 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 9525, ₹ 9,885 and ₹ 10,175 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART However, the near-term chart suggests that some caution should be exercised at the counter as the key momentum indicator - the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered the overbought zone. In the event of profit-taking the stock can possibly slide to ₹ 8,365 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹ 8,830 and ₹ 8,550 levels.Current Price: ₹ 5,310Upside Potential: 10.8%Downside Risk: 10.4%Support: ₹ 5,300; ₹ 5,030Resistance: ₹ 5,410; ₹ 5,590; ₹ 5,735The key momentum oscillators on IndiGo stock chart continue to favour the bulls, even as select indicators are trading in overbought conditions. In the very near-term the stock needs to sustain above ₹ 5,300 levels to continue the upside momentum. On the higher-end, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 5,885 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 5,410, ₹ 5,590 and ₹ 5,735 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the flip side, in case, the stock consistently trades below ₹ 5,300-mark, it can possibly retrace towards ₹ 5,030 levels; below which a dip towards ₹ 4,760 levels seems likely.