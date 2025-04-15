Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo: At new highs; are they worth your portfolio?

Benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty rallied over 2 per cent each in intra-day deals on Tuesday tracking upbeat overseas cues. Amid the rally - 3 large-cap stocks namely - Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) registered new all-time highs on the stock exchanges.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel hit a new peak at ₹ 1,820, and has gained 3.5 per cent thus far this month. Shares of non-banking financial major - Bajaj Finance have been outperforming for the last five months, with a rally of over 41 per cent, and the stock advanced nearly 2 per cent so far in April and recorded a new high at ₹ 9,290 today. Meanwhile, IndiGo climbed to a record high at ₹ 5,347, and has rallied nearly 4 per cent so far this month.
In the calendar year 2025 thus far, Bajaj Finance stock has zoomed over 36 per cent; while Bharti Airtel and IndiGo have surged up to 15 per cent each. In comparison in the same period, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have declined around 2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively. ALSO READ: Sensex zooms 1500 points on Tuesday; is the worst over for the markets?
Given this background, should you be a Buyer or Seller at these counters, are these 3 stocks - Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and IndiGo worth your portfolio? Here's what the technical charts suggest. Bharti Airtel
Current Price: ₹ 1,796
Upside Potential: 15%
Downside Risk: 8.7%
Support: ₹ 1,780; ₹ 1,720; ₹ 1,675
Resistance: ₹ 1,885; ₹ 1,970 Bharti Airtel stock
is expected to trade on an upbeat note in the near-term as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,780. The short-term bias for the stock is expected to remain as long as the stock trades above ₹ 1,640. Interim support for the stock is seen at ₹ 1,720 and ₹ 1,675 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹ 2,065 levels in the coming months. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 1,885 and ₹ 1,970 levels, shows the technical chart. ALSO READ: HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Time to buy or sell OMCs as govt hikes excise duty? Bajaj Finance
Current Price: ₹ 9,100
Upside Potential: 14.8%
Downside Risk: 8.1%
Support: ₹ 8,830; ₹ 8,550
Resistance: ₹ 9,525; ₹ 9,885; ₹ 10,175 Bajaj Finance
has been a major outperformer so far this year. The long-term chart indicates that the overall trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 8,830 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹ 10,450 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 9525, ₹ 9,885 and ₹ 10,175 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
However, the near-term chart suggests that some caution should be exercised at the counter as the key momentum indicator - the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered the overbought zone. In the event of profit-taking the stock can possibly slide to ₹ 8,365 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹ 8,830 and ₹ 8,550 levels. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
Current Price: ₹ 5,310
Upside Potential: 10.8%
Downside Risk: 10.4%
Support: ₹ 5,300; ₹ 5,030
Resistance: ₹ 5,410; ₹ 5,590; ₹ 5,735
The key momentum oscillators on IndiGo stock
chart continue to favour the bulls, even as select indicators are trading in overbought conditions. In the very near-term the stock needs to sustain above ₹ 5,300 levels to continue the upside momentum. On the higher-end, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 5,885 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 5,410, ₹ 5,590 and ₹ 5,735 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
On the flip side, in case, the stock consistently trades below ₹ 5,300-mark, it can possibly retrace towards ₹ 5,030 levels; below which a dip towards ₹ 4,760 levels seems likely.