Bajaj Finance valuations reflect robust Q1 performance and outlook

The company continues to display strong execution, with healthy AUM growth. The ongoing digital drive should lead to higher efficiencies. Asset quality remains among the best in the sector, resulting in low credit costs. The guidance implies an RoA of 4.2 per cent and an RoE of 22 per cent, which appear achievable over the next two to three financial years. Investors, however, need to watch valuations, which already seem to reflect much of the expected growth.