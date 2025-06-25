Here's why Bajel Projects share price hit 5% upper limit today; details

Bajel Projects' share price surged after the company announced it had secured a ‘Large’ order for a substation project in India.

"We are extremely pleased to secure this large order from a prominent private player in the energy and power transmission sector. This project underscores our robust capabilities in delivering large‐scale substation infrastructure. It reflects the trust our clients place in our expertise and commitment to quality,” said Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO of Bajel Projects.

The scope of work includes the supply of all extra high voltage (EHV) equipment, along with mandatory spares, tools, tackles, and auxiliaries. Additionally, the order covers services for erection, testing and commissioning (ETC), as well as civil works related to all supplied materials and equipment.

Classified under the 'Large' order category—valued between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore, according to the company’s internal criteria—the project involves the development of a 400kV GIS and a 765kV AIS extension substation.

About Bajel Projects

Bajel Projects (Bajel) is among the prominent players in the power infrastructure space, with a strong foothold in both the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors.

Formerly operating as part of Bajaj Electricals Limited under its EPC division, the company is widely recognised for its robust project management capabilities and operational excellence, earning it the trust of numerous state and national utilities, international clients, and private infrastructure developers.

The market capitalisation of Bajel Projects is ₹2,673.31 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

The 52-week high of Bajel Projects is ₹330, while its 52-week low is ₹145.20 per share.