Here's why Bajel Projects share price hit 5% upper limit today; details

Bajel Projects share price today: Power transmission and infrastructure company Power transmission and infrastructure company Bajel Projects shares were in demand on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the stock locking in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹231.25 per share.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 9:45 AM, Bajel Projects shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper limit at ₹231.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 82,567.50 levels.

Why did Bajel Projects share price hit 5 per cent upper limit today?

Bajel Projects' share price surged after the company announced it had secured a ‘Large’ order for a substation project in India.

Classified under the 'Large' order category—valued between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore, according to the company’s internal criteria—the project involves the development of a 400kV GIS and a 765kV AIS extension substation. The scope of work includes the supply of all extra high voltage (EHV) equipment, along with mandatory spares, tools, tackles, and auxiliaries. Additionally, the order covers services for erection, testing and commissioning (ETC), as well as civil works related to all supplied materials and equipment. ALSO READ | Timex Group hits 5% lower circuit as OFS opens for non-retail investors "We are extremely pleased to secure this large order from a prominent private player in the energy and power transmission sector. This project underscores our robust capabilities in delivering large‐scale substation infrastructure. It reflects the trust our clients place in our expertise and commitment to quality,” said Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO of Bajel Projects.