Balu Forge Industries shares extend losses to fifth session; here's why

Balu Forge Industries share price today: Balu Forge Industries share price hit a 20 per cent lower circuit early Wednesday, weighed by heavy volumes, amid news of searches at its premises by the Income Tax Department. The scrip hit a 20 per cent lower circuit and fell to ₹465.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the lowest level since March 18, 2025.

Balu Forge Industries share price declined for fifth sessions in a row. In these five sessions, the scrip has lost 13.38 per cent.

As of 2:22 PM, Blau Forge Industries share price was trading 10.16 per cent lower at ₹522.15, as compared to a 0.33 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Why did Balu Forge Industries share price fall today? Balu Forge Industries saw a steep decline in its market capitalisation on Wednesday after news reports said that the Income Tax Department is conducting search operations at its premises. The Income Tax Investigation Department, Mumbai, carried out search operations at the premises of Balu Forge and associated firms on Tuesday. The search operations also included seizure operations, reported Zee Business. Balu Forge has, so far, not clarified on the report. Business Standard, too, could not independently verify the report. Apart from this, there are no company or business-related triggers affecting Balu Forge Industries' share price on Wednesday.

Financials Balu Forge Industries reported an increase of 35.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit, to ₹65 crore, in the September quarter (Q2FY26). The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 27 per cent on year to ₹82.8 crore. The topline rose 34.4 per cent to ₹299.5 crore. Meanwhile, the profit margin fell from 29.3 per cent to 27.6 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY26). Their greenfield facility at Hattargi, Karnataka, is advancing according to the company's plan, and remains central to Balu Forge Industries' ongoing expansion, the management said. The company has a key focus in the defence area with a dedicated forging and machining line for empty shell production, with a capacity of 360,000 shells per year, in the commercialisation phase.