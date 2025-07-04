Bandhan Bank shares slip 3% as deposits falter in Q1 update; details here

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell over 3 per cent on Friday after the company reported a decline in its CASA deposits in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The lender's stock fell as much as 3.2 per cent during the day to ₹178 per share, the steepest intraday decline since May 20 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 1.7 per cent lower at ₹180.8 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:20 AM.

Track LIVE Stock market Updates Here Shares of the company fell for the second day on Friday, and currently trade at 1.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bandhan Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹29,029.70 crore.

Bandhan Bank Q1 business update The lender reported a decline in its low-cost deposit base in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), with the CASA (current account and savings account) ratio falling to 27.06 per cent from 33.37 per cent a year ago and 31.37 per cent in the March 2025 quarter. CASA deposits fell 5.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹41,859 crore and declined 11.8 per cent sequentially. In contrast, retail term deposits rose sharply by 33.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹63,658 crore. Total deposits grew 16.1 per cent on-year to ₹1.54 lakh crore, while bulk deposits increased 19.6 per cent to ₹49,147 crore. Retail deposits, including CASA, rose 14.6 per cent to ₹1.05 lakh crore, making up 68.22 per cent of the total deposit base.

ALSO READ: Swiggy rises 2% a day after BNP Paribas Financial Mkts buys 0.32 mn shares Loans and advances stood at ₹1.33 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, registering a 6.4 per cent increase year-on-year but a 2.5 per cent decline compared to the March 2025 quarter. Bandhan Bank Q4 FY25 results ALSO READ: Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates with ₹12,500 cr bid The bank's loans and advances grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹137,902 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹124,721 crore a year ago. Its current account savings account (CASA) deposits for the quarter under review stood at ₹47,436 crore as compared to ₹50,151 crore a year ago, a fall of 5.4 per cent.