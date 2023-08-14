Home / Markets / News / Bandhan Sterling Value Fund: Setting new benchmarks and surpassing peers

Bandhan Sterling Value Fund: Setting new benchmarks and surpassing peers

The fund's month-end assets under management increased to Rs 6,122 crore in June 2023 from Rs 2,339 crore in June 2020

BS Reporter
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bandhan Sterling Value Fund, launched in March 2008, has consistently been featured in the top 30 percentile of the value/contra funds category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through June 2023.

The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 6,122 crore in June 2023 from Rs 2,339 crore in June 2020.

Daylynn Pinto has been managing the fund since 2016.

The scheme’s investment objective is to generate capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments by adhering to a value investment strategy.

Trailing returns

The fund has outperformed both the benchmark (S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index) and its peers (funds ranked under the value/contra category in June 2023 CMFR) in the past 1-, 2-, 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-year trailing periods.

To provide perspective, an investment of Rs 10,000 made in the fund on March 7, 2008, i.e., at its inception, would have grown to Rs 1.09 lakh on August 10, 2023, representing an annualised growth rate of 16.76 per cent. In comparison, over the same period, the same investment in the category and benchmark would have yielded Rs 68,737 (13.3 per cent per annum) and Rs 52,195 (11.3 per cent per annum), respectively.

A systematic investment plan is a disciplined method of investing offered by mutual funds, allowing investors to invest a specific amount at regular intervals.

A monthly investment of Rs 10,000 over the past 10 years in the fund, totalling Rs 12 lakh, would have grown to Rs 29.8 lakh (17.49 per cent annualised returns), as opposed to Rs 25.77 lakh (14.77 per cent) in the benchmark as of August 10, 2023.

Portfolio analysis

Over the past three years, the fund has maintained a similar exposure across different market capitalisations. Allocations to mid-cap and small-cap stocks averaged 34.4 per cent and 31.16 per cent, respectively, while allocations to large-cap stocks averaged 29.88 per cent.

The portfolio exhibited diversification across 52 industries, with banks holding the largest share at an average allocation of 8.64 per cent, followed by pharmaceutical (7.18 per cent), automotive components (6.7 per cent), information technology (6.66 per cent), and cement (6.25 per cent).

In the period under analysis, the fund had exposure to 111 stocks and consistently held 28 of them. Key contributing stocks to the portfolio included Deepak Nitrite, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Magma Fincorp, Jindal Steel & Power, and ICICI Bank. CRISIL Research



Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

IDFC Mutual Fund rebrands itself as Bandhan MF, fund house unveils new logo

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

Directors' special: Why independent directors matter for bank boards

India's microfinance sector will continue to thrive, get bigger

Sebi to focus on tech, plans Geotagging to boost enforcement activities

Inflation, FII data to drive Market in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 74,603 cr, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

Topics :CrisilMutual Funds

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story