Bank of Baroda rallies 3%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 business update

Bank of Baroda share price today

Shares of Bank of Baroda hit a 52-week high of ₹271.85, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the bank reported a strong business growth for the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).

The stock price of the public sector bank surpassed its previous high of ₹266.80 touched on December 6, 2024. It had hit an all-time high of ₹298.45 on June 3, 2024.

Bank of Baroda - Q2 business update

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a healthy business growth in Q2FY26 with global advances at ₹12.79 trillion, up 11.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (5.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)), while global deposits stood at ₹15 trillion, up 9.3 per cent YoY (4.5 per cent QoQ). Domestic deposits rose 9.7 per cent YoY to ₹12.72 trillion, while domestic advances grew 11.5 per cent YoY to ₹10.47 trillion, led by robust traction in retail advances, which increased 17.5 per cent YoY to ₹2.73 trillion.

Broad-based growth across domestic deposits and retail advances highlights continued franchise strengthening, with retail momentum providing a healthy cushion to margins, ICICI Securities said in a note. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect large banks’ earnings to bottom out in Q2, and earnings growth should pick up from Q3 onwards. With valuation remaining benign for large banks and expected pickup in earnings growth, the brokerage firm said they like large banks amongst financials. CARE Ratings rationale and key rating drivers – Bank of Baroda In the last few years, BoB has seen improvement in asset quality parameters with lower incremental slippages, leading to lower credit costs, which and strong credit growth, have helped improve the profitability. However, the bank’s ability to contain incremental slippages and maintain its asset quality remains a monitorable.