Home / Markets / News / Bank of Baroda rallies 3%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 business update

Bank of Baroda rallies 3%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 business update

Bank of Baroda stock rallied after the bank reported a healthy business growth in Q2FY26 with global advances at ₹12.79 trn, up 11.9% YoY, while global deposits stood at ₹15 trillion, up 9.3% YoY.

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda(Photo: Shutterstock)
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank of Baroda share price today

 
Shares of Bank of Baroda hit a 52-week high of ₹271.85, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the bank reported a strong business growth for the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).
 
The stock price of the public sector bank surpassed its previous high of ₹266.80 touched on December 6, 2024. It had hit an all-time high of ₹298.45 on June 3, 2024.
 

Bank of Baroda - Q2 business update

 
Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a healthy business growth in Q2FY26 with global advances at ₹12.79 trillion, up 11.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (5.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)), while global deposits stood at ₹15 trillion, up 9.3 per cent YoY (4.5 per cent QoQ). Domestic deposits rose 9.7 per cent YoY to ₹12.72 trillion, while domestic advances grew 11.5 per cent YoY to ₹10.47 trillion, led by robust traction in retail advances, which increased 17.5 per cent YoY to ₹2.73 trillion.
 
Broad-based growth across domestic deposits and retail advances highlights continued franchise strengthening, with retail momentum providing a healthy cushion to margins, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect large banks’ earnings to bottom out in Q2, and earnings growth should pick up from Q3 onwards. With valuation remaining benign for large banks and expected pickup in earnings growth, the brokerage firm said they like large banks amongst financials.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

CARE Ratings rationale and key rating drivers – Bank of Baroda

 
In the last few years, BoB has seen improvement in asset quality parameters with lower incremental slippages, leading to lower credit costs, which and strong credit growth, have helped improve the profitability. However, the bank’s ability to contain incremental slippages and maintain its asset quality remains a monitorable.
 
CareEdge Ratings expects the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) to witness some pressure in FY26, considering the faster repricing of advances than deposits, which would result in a moderation in profitability for the bank in the near term.
 
Meanwhile, BoB has maintained comfortable capitalisation levels with higher cushion over the minimum regulatory requirement in the last few years. The bank had raised equity of ₹4,500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) in FY21, post which, the accretion to capital has been through internal accruals with improvement in profitability.
 
CareEdge Ratings expects BoB to keep sufficient cushion over the minimum regulatory requirements in the medium term, in line with similar PSB peers. The ‘stable’ outlook reflects CareEdge Ratings’ expectation that BOB will continue to maintain its steady growth in advances and deposits over the medium term while maintaining stable asset quality and comfortable capitalisation levels, the rating agency said in its rationale.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 330 pts; Nifty50 tests 25,000; SMIDs in green; IT, pvt bank shares rise

Nykaa shares gain 4% on healthy second quarter update; details here

Delhivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

IndusInd Bank shares remain volatile as Q2 advances, deposits slip

Yatharth, Max, Fortis, Apollo rally 5%; why hospital stocks in focus today?

Topics :Buzzing stocksQ2 resultsBank of Barodastock market tradingMarket trendsPSU Banks

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story