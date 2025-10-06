Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures indicate lower start; Japan's Nikkei hits record high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Oct 6, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are expected to start lower; at 7:59 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 47 points at 24,959
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a lower start amid mixed global cues. Besides, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold $2.7 billion of Indian equities in September, marking a third consecutive month of outflows and setting 2025 on track for record foreign selling, according to National Securities Depository data. At 7:59 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 47 points at 24,959. On the economic front, Indian will release HSBC Composite and Services PMI Final figures today. Globally, Japan’s Nikkei surged more than 4 per cent to a record high after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party chose staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader on Saturday, paving the way for her to become Japan’s first female prime minister. Markets in China and South Korea were shut for holidays.
In the US, Wall Street ended mixed on Friday as investors looked past shutdown concerns, with lawmakers again failing to agree on funding to keep the government open. The shutdown also postponed key economic releases, including the September jobs report that had been slated for Friday. At close, S&P 500 was up 0.01 per cent, Dow Jones was up 0.51 per cent, while Nasdaq was down 0.28 per cent. On the commodity front, oil advanced about 1 per cent in early Monday trade after Opec+ outlined a smaller-than-expected monthly output hike, easing worries over additional supply. Brent crude added 63 cents, or roughly 1 per cent, to $65.16 a barrel.
Gold jumped to an all-time high above $3,900 an ounce, with safe-haven buying linked to the US government shutdown fears reinforcing momentum from expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts. Spot prices were up 0.6 per cent at $3,910.09 per ounce.
IPO today:In the mainboard category, Tata Capital IPO will open for subscription and shares of Pace Digitek will list on bourses. On the SME front, shares of KVS Castings, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex, M P K Steels (I), Ameenji Rubber, Manas Polymers & Energies and Bhavik Enterprises will list on bourses. IPOs of DSM Fresh Foods, Greenleaf Envirotech and Shlokka Dyes will close for subscription.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bulls advance, but only a slim herd corrals market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The H-1B visa issue resurfaced, dampening hopes for a swift resolution to the trade dispute. Looking ahead, market breadth is likely to soften as the ongoing enthusiasm in the initial public offering market could siphon liquidity from the secondary market. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico eyes 30% Q2 revenue surge on price hikes; margin pressure temporary
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico appears set to sustain growth in Q2FY26, with price hikes cushioning the impact of rising input costs, analysts said.
Consolidated revenue is expected to jump 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by steep price increases in the Parachute portfolio, strong momentum in value-added hair oils (VAHO), and resilient international markets, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) analysts. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Pace Digitek and others will be in focus. Here's why
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can gold and Bitcoin coexist on central bank books? Deutsche Bank weighs in
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With rising geopolitical tensions, concerns about government shutdowns, and policy uncertainties, the rally in gold and bitcoin prices has once again caught the attention of investors and policymakers. This time, however, a key question emerges: Can Bitcoin qualify alongside gold as a reserve asset in the US? READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 loan race: HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shine; IndusInd deposit books fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, reported a robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) loan growth of 9.9 per cent for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025–26 (FY26), with period-end gross advances rising to ₹27.69 trillion. Sequentially, loans grew 4.4 per cent, or ₹1.15 trillion. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity investors shift focus from export sectors amid US trade hurdles
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The equity markets are turning away from export-driven sectors as American President Donald Trump’s policies have made exports to the US difficult for Indian companies. The combined weighting of Information Technology (IT) services and pharmaceuticals — India’s two largest export-oriented sectors — in the Nifty 50 index has fallen to just 12.3 per cent, the lowest in 25 years. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Past year certainly raised doubts about the bull run, says Mahesh Patil
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It’s been a testing first half of 2025–26 for Indian equity markets. Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, in an email interview said that the outlook for the next Samvat (which marks the start of a new financial year according to the Hindu calendar) is looking more constructive, as several headwinds are slowly turning into tailwinds. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs, QIPs, block deals: I-bankers play the ECM table and cash in big
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investment bankers (ibankers) are set for another strong year, with equity capital market (ECM) deal fees reaching $438 million in the first nine months of 2025, according to London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) data. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices gain 1%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose about 1 per cent in early trade on Monday after Opec+ announced a more modest monthly increase in production than expected, tempering some concerns about supply additions.
Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 1per cent, to $65.16 a barrel by 2310 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.46, up 58 cents, or 1 per cent.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: International gold hits record high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold surged past $3,900 an ounce for the first time in early Asian trade on Monday, as safe-haven demand from a US government shutdown added to the momentum from expectations of more Federal Reserve rate cuts, a Reuters report suggested.
Spot gold gained 0.6 per cent to $3,910.09 per ounce by 23:53 GMT on Sunday, while US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7 per cent to $3,935.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At close on Friday, S&P 500 was up 0.01 per cent, Dow Jones was up 0.51 per cent, while Nasdaq was down 0.28 per cent.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s Nikkei surged more than 4 per cent to a record high. Markets in China and South Korea were shut for holidays.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE stock market trading US tariffs US markets Asian markets IPOs SME IPO Tata Capital Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Nifty50 BSE Sensex
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:59 AM IST