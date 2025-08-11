BEML shares rally 5% on securing maiden overseas contract; key details here

BEML share price: BEML share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, August 11, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 4.88 per cent to an intraday high of 4,045.60 per share.

At 12:20 PM, BEML share price was trading 3.09 per cent higher at 3976.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 80,135.16 levels.

Why did BEML share price rally today?

BEML share price rallied today after the company announced that it has secured its maiden overseas contract in the Rail and Metro segment from Malaysia.

In an exchange filing, BEML said, “We hereby inform that BEML Limited received its maiden overseas contract in the Rail and Metro segment from Malaysia for the Retrofit and Reconditioning of the Mass Rapid Transport System on 09.08.2025, valued at $1 million.”

Under the terms of the order, BEML will be responsible for the Retrofit and Reconditioning of the Mass Rapid Transport System. The order is worth $1 million, BEML said in a statement. BEML results BEML is set to announce its June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) results today. In the previous quarter (Q4FY25), BEML reported a 11.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹287.55 crore, up from ₹256.80 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24).

The public sector undertaking's (PSU) revenue from operations grew 9.18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,513.65 crore in Q4FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,656.67 crore, marking a 9 per cent increase from ₹1,518.52 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,261.37 crore in the quarter, against ₹1,170.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. About BEML BEML Limited, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is an Indian public sector undertaking established in May 1964 and headquartered in Bengaluru.