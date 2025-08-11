Info Edge Q1 results: Why analysts have a split verdict on this stock?

Info Edge (India) Ltd.’s first quarter of FY26 (April-June quarter) saw steady revenue growth but muted momentum in its core recruitment vertical, prompting brokerages to take a mixed stance on the stock. While Nomura and Nuvama continue to back the counter with ‘Buy’ ratings, Motilal Oswal remains cautious with a ‘Neutral’ call.

On the bourses, Info Edge shares were trading flat, up just 0.2 per cent at ₹1,335.20. Around 9:50 AM, while the BSE Sensex edged 0.03 per cent higher to 79,878.75.

Info Edge Q1 results

Info Edge’s standalone revenue stood at ₹7,364 crore, up 15.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with billings rising 11.2 per cent to ₹6,442 crore. Recruitment billings were up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, a slowdown from 14 per cent in Q4 FY25, impacted by weaker IT hiring and softness in certain non-IT segments.

Non-recruitment businesses, including 99acres, Jeevansathi, and Shiksha, outperformed with 17.6 per cent growth and narrowing cash losses. Operating profit came in at ₹250.2 crore with a margin of 34 per cent, while the company maintained a strong cash balance of ₹4,828 crore. Nomura: Retain ‘Buy,’ Target cut to ₹1,600 Nomura sees modest billing growth ahead, with marketing spend likely to keep margins under pressure in FY26. Recruitment segment growth slowed across IT, BPM, and recruitment consultants, but July showed a pickup to ~13 per cent Y-o-Y billing growth. Non-recruitment portfolios, especially 99acres and Jeevansathi, continue to gain market share.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Q1 net down 62%, will the stock follow suit; what charts say? Thus, Nomura has trimmed its FY26-27 EPS estimates by 5-7 per cent and cut its target price to ₹1,600 (from ₹1,670), implying a potential 20 per cent upside from current levels. Key risks include slower recruitment recovery and weaker performance of listed investments. Motilal Oswal: ‘Neutral,’ Target at ₹1,380 Motilal Oswal’s revenue and billings estimates were met, but Ebitda margin at 37.7 per cent fell short of its 40.7 per cent forecast. Adjusted PAT at ₹2,600 crore missed the expected ₹2,800 crore. The brokerage forecasts revenue and Ebitda growth of 13.1 per cent and 4.1 per cent respectively in Q2 FY26, maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating with a ₹1,380 target price — just 4 per cent above current levels.

Nuvama: ‘Buy,’ Target revised to ₹1,550 Those at Nuvama termed Q1 steady, with revenue, margins, and PAT in line with its estimates. Recruitment billings were hit by decision-making delays but improved in July with 13 per cent growth in billings and 19 per cent growth in collections. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 11: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Voltas, Siemens Management aims to hold margins despite growth headwinds. Therefore, Nuvama analysts have tweaked FY26E/27E EPS down by 1.5 per cent and 7 per cent, citing slower recruitment growth, and lowered its target price to ₹1,550 (from ₹1,700).