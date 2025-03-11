Bharat Electronics share rises 2% on additional orders worth Rs 843 crore

Bharat Electronics share price: Aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares were in demand in a weak market, as the scrip rose as much as 2.31 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 278.55 per share, on BSE.

The rise in the Bharat Electronics share price came after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 843 crore.

In an exchange filing, Bharat Electronics said, “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 843 crore since the last disclosure on 06 March 2025.”

BEL revealed that major orders include RF seekers, vessel and air traffic management system, electro optic repair facility, radar upgradation, spares, services, etc.

Including these orders, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 14,567 crore.

Last week, BEL announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore.

BEL share price history

BEL shares have popped over 3.5 per cent in the last five trading sessions, over 4 per cent in the last month. The stock, however, is down over 6 per cent this year-to-date (Y-T-D).

About BEL

Established in 1954, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is known for its expertise across various domains. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.

Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally.

BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.