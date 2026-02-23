Monday, February 23, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel plans to invest ₹20,000 crore to expand digital lending

Telecom major Bharti Airtel said on Monday it plans to inject ₹20,000 crore ($2.2 billion) into its financial arm over the next few years, marking a major push into digital lending

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Bharti Airtel said it plans to invest ₹20,000 crore over the next few years to scale up its digital lending operations through its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Airtel Money Limited, the company announced in a statement on Monday.
 
The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalized with ₹20,000 crore, with Airtel contributing 70 per cent and the promoter group, through Bharti Enterprises Limited, bringing in the remaining 30 per cent.
 
Airtel Money received its NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India on February 13, 2026, the company said.
 
Airtel added that it has built a credit engine over the past two years through its lending service provider (LSP) platform, supported by its digital infrastructure and data capabilities.
 
 
“The success of our LSP platform over the past two years is proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a national scale. We have built one of India’s most trusted and scalable digital credit engines—reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-best performance metrics,” said Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

The company said the platform has disbursed more than ₹9,000 crore so far and reported controlled delinquency levels through underwriting models and portfolio management systems.
 
“Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business—one that stands for trust, innovation, and financial inclusion,” Vittal added.

Integration and regulatory position

Airtel said the NBFC’s disbursement process will integrate with its LSP platform while maintaining operational separation between the two entities to ensure service standards for customers.
 
The company also issued a regulatory disclaimer, as advised by the Reserve Bank of India while granting the certificate of registration.
 
“The Company has a valid Certificate of Registration dated 13/02/2026 issued by the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee regarding the present position or financial soundness of the company, or for the correctness of any statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company, or for the repayment of deposits/discharge of liabilities by the company,” the statement said.

Lending opportunity

The company said the move is part of its strategy to deepen its financial services offerings and leverage its existing customer base as it expands into digital lending.
 
It cited data from Care Edge Ratings that placed India’s formal credit-to-GDP ratio at 53 per cent, indicating scope for further lending growth.
 
Airtel said the expansion is expected to support portfolio diversification and serve consumers with limited access to formal credit channels. 

Bharti Airtel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

