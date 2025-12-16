Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel gains 2% in weak market; stock rallies 33% thus far in CY2025

Bharti Airtel gains 2% in weak market; stock rallies 33% thus far in CY2025

Bharti Airtel stock outlook: Given the low inflation and no major upcoming elections, analysts at Motilal Oswal believe that the time is ripe for telcos to undertake the next tariff hike.

Airtel, Perplexity
Photo: X@airtelnews
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Share price of Bharti Airtel today

 
Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading firm, gaining 2 per cent at ₹2,106 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 84,767 at 02:08 PM.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Bharti Airtel has outperformed the market by soaring 33 per cent, as against 8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a record high of ₹2,174.70 on November 21, 2025.
 

Why do brokerages see more upside in Bharti Airtel stock price?

 
Given the low inflation and no major state elections in the next couple of months, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) believe that the time is ripe for telcos to undertake the next tariff hike. The brokerage firm builds in a tariff hike of 15 per cent (or ~₹50/cycle on 28 day 1.5GB/d plan) in December 2025.
 
With the July 2024 tariff hike in the base, revenue growth for telcos moderated to 10 per cent year-on-year in September 2025 quarter Q2FY26 and is set to decline further in December 2025 in the absence of another tariff hike.
 
Private telcos have undertaken three rounds of smartphone tariff hikes in the last six years. Telcos undertook a 30 per cent plus blended tariff hike in December 2019, in the immediate aftermath of the adverse adjusted gross revenue (AGR) verdict, which was followed by a pause of almost two years due to COVID-19. Telcos then raised headline tariffs by 20 per cent plus in December 2021, which was followed by a pause of almost two and a half years.
 
Despite the three rounds of tariff hikes, MOFSL note that telco spends as a % of nominal GDP has inched up to 0.86 per cent in September 2025 (vs. 0.71 per cent in September 2019) and remains significantly lower than 1.4 per cent in July 2016 (just before RJio’s launch). Further, the brokerage firm in its telecom report notes that data costs in India remain among the lowest globally, even as consumption is among the highest, which provides runway for further tariff hikes 
 
Driven by tariff repair, an improved subscriber mix (non-data to data, prepaid to postpaid), and sharp hikes on minimum recharge packs, Bharti has been the biggest beneficiary of tariff repair, with average revenue per user (ARPU) doubling to ₹256 over the last six years and ~17 per cent CAGR in quarterly wireless revenue (vs. 10-11 per cent CAGR in popular plan pricing) over Sep’19 to Sep’25. The brokerage firm said it remains structurally positive on the telecom sector and continues to prefer Bharti with a BUY rating and target price ₹2,365 per share.
 
From a long-term perspective, analysts at Axis Direct believe Bharti Airtel is well-positioned to continue gaining market share, backed by the highest penetrations and minimal Capex requirements. Given its stronger digital portfolio supported by rising per-user data and growing business verticals, the brokerage firm is positive about the company’s future growth.
 
The company anticipates steady revenue growth across its core segments, supported by rising 4G and 5G adoption, broadband penetration, and increased demand for enterprise solutions. EBITDA margins are expected to remain robust, aided by operational efficiencies, network optimisation, and monetisation of digital services. 
 
The management continues to prioritise financial discipline, targeting sustained free cash flow generation and progressive debt reduction. Hence, the brokerage firm said it maintains a 'BUY' recommendation on the stock. Based on the SOTP valuation, analysts arrive at a target price of ₹2,530 per share.  ========================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Bank shares slide 4% on reports of delay in NIM recovery; details here

Mid, smallcap shares slip up to 5%; Ola Electric, PB Fintech top losers

Rupee slips past 91/$ to fresh low for 4th session; more downside?

FACT, Paradeep Phosphates soars 7%; What's driving the fertiliser stocks?

MTNL gains 9% as board clears ₹350.7 cr sale of Mumbai's BKC housing block

Topics :5GThe Smart InvestorTelecom stocks Bharti Airtelstock market tradingAdjusted gross revenueMarket trends

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story