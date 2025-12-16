Mid, smallcap shares slip up to 5%; Ola Electric, PB Fintech top losers

Mid- and small-cap indices were under pressure on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. At 1:11 PM, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.85 per cent at 59,699.3, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was lower by 0.83 per cent at 17,281.15.

Overall, Indian markets also traded weak as sentiment stayed subdued amid below-par earnings growth, the recent weakness in the Indian rupee, and uncertainty around the India–US trade deal, all of which have weighed on risk appetite.

The BSE Sensex declined 529.45 points or 0.62 per cent to an intra-day low of 84,683.91. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 156.85 points or 0.6 per cent to a day’s low of 25,870.45.

READ MORE According to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, the key drag on the market is earnings disappointment. He noted that while Indian valuations remain elevated versus global peers, the current premium is not being matched by superior earnings growth, prompting FIIs to remain net sellers. Top Midcap index losers: On the Nifty Midcap 100, PB Fintech, parent company of Policybazaar, was the top loser, sliding 5 per cent to ₹1,844.6 per share. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. The government has circulated a revised draft of the Bill to MPs, proposing tighter rules on the use of life insurance and other specified insurance business funds. The draft seeks stricter controls on their use for dividends, bonuses, and debenture servicing. Under the proposals, life insurers and other specified insurance entities would be barred from using any part of their insurance funds—directly or indirectly—for dividend payouts to shareholders. READ MORE