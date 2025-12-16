Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mid, smallcap shares slip up to 5%; Ola Electric, PB Fintech top losers

Mid, smallcap shares slip up to 5%; Ola Electric, PB Fintech top losers

In the Nifty Smallcap 100 basket, Ola Electric Mobility was the top loser, falling more than 4 per cent to ₹35.68. NBCC was down over 3 per cent

Midcap, smallcap, ola electric, swiggy

Image: Freepik

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mid- and small-cap indices were under pressure on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. At 1:11 PM, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.85 per cent at 59,699.3, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was lower by 0.83 per cent at 17,281.15.
 
Overall, Indian markets also traded weak as sentiment stayed subdued amid below-par earnings growth, the recent weakness in the Indian rupee, and uncertainty around the India–US trade deal, all of which have weighed on risk appetite.
 
The BSE Sensex declined 529.45 points or 0.62 per cent to an intra-day low of 84,683.91. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 156.85 points or 0.6 per cent to a day’s low of 25,870.45.
 
 
According to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, the key drag on the market is earnings disappointment. He noted that while Indian valuations remain elevated versus global peers, the current premium is not being matched by superior earnings growth, prompting FIIs to remain net sellers. READ MORE 

Top Midcap index losers:

On the Nifty Midcap 100, PB Fintech, parent company of Policybazaar, was the top loser, sliding 5 per cent to ₹1,844.6 per share. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex on Tuesday recovered partly from the day's low on buying interest in Bharti Airtel and select bank stocks.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; Axis Bank, RIL, Eternal weigh

Axis Bank

Axis Bank shares slide 4% on reports of delay in NIM recovery; details here

fertiliser stocks

FACT, Paradeep Phosphates soars 7%; What's driving the fertiliser stocks?

mtnl share

MTNL gains 9% as board clears ₹350.7 cr sale of Mumbai's BKC housing block

SEPC share price in focus

SEPC shares jump 7% on ₹270-crore order win; stock up 20% in two sessions

 
The government has circulated a revised draft of the Bill to MPs, proposing tighter rules on the use of life insurance and other specified insurance business funds. The draft seeks stricter controls on their use for dividends, bonuses, and debenture servicing. Under the proposals, life insurers and other specified insurance entities would be barred from using any part of their insurance funds—directly or indirectly—for dividend payouts to shareholders. READ MORE
 
Other than that, in the Midcap basket, Swiggy and Bharat Dynamics dropped about 3 per cent each. SAIL, Jubilant Foodworks, Nykaa, BSE, Prestige Estates, KPIT Technologies, UPL, SBI Card and NMDC were all down over 2 per cent.

Top Smallcap index laggards:

In the Nifty Smallcap 100 basket, Ola Electric Mobility was the top loser, falling more than 4 per cent to ₹35.68. NBCC was down over 3 per cent.
 
Among other Smallcap names, Redington, Hindustan Copper, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Devyani International, Radico, Brigade Enterprises, NCC and Aster DM Healthcare declined over 2 per cent each.
 

More From This Section

Kirloskar

Kirloskar Oil Engines rallies 11%; stock hits 52-week high in weak market

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal slips 5% on huge volumes; sharpest intra-day fall in 7 months

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee slips past 91/$ to fresh low for 4th session; more downside?

Stock Market Fall: Sensex sheds 500 pts, Nifty dips 150 pts in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Sensex cracks 500 pts, Nifty below 25,900; why are markets falling today?

Ashok Leyland, Drivers Union, artificial intelligence, Technology

Ashok Leyland zooms 53% in CY25; Outperforms Sensex for 6th straight year

Topics : Nifty Midcap 100 BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Ola Electric Mobility Swiggy Policybazaar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon