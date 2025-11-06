Bharti Hexacom shares drop over 3% on Q2 miss; should you buy the dip?

Bharti Hexacom Q2 results highlights
- Bharti Hexacom's consoldiated revenue rose 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 2.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹2320 crore in Q2FY26, with customer revenue rising 2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹2200 crore.
- The company's underlying sequential wireless revenue growth came at 2.1 per cent, which was weaker compared to peers (3 per cent Q-o-Q growth for Reliance Jio, including FTTH and Airtel’s India wireless) driven by subscriber base decline (pronounced seasonality in BHL circles).
- Bharti Hexacom's Ebitda increased by 21 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1210 crore. It missed estimates due to higher network opex (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y).
- BHL's reported Ebitda margin expanded ~85bp Q-o-Q to 52.1 per cent (435bp Y-o-Y), but stayed below estimates.
- Bharti Hexacom's Q2FY26 net profit was ₹420 crore, up 8 per cent Q-o-Q and 66 per cent Y-o-Y, but still below estimates due to Ebitda miss.
- BHL's overall capex surged Q-o-Q to ₹370 crore (down 8 per cent Y-o-Y).
- Its consolidated free cash flow (after leases and interest payments) moderated Q-o-Q to ₹440 crore (vs ₹890 crore in Q1FY26) due to higher capex and actual interest outgo.
Bharti Hexacom stock: Time to sell?
Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Maintained 'Neutral' | Target price increased: ₹1,975
JM Financial | Maintained 'Buy' | Target raised: ₹2,195
Emkay Global Financial Services | Maintains 'Reduce' | Target price maintained: ₹1,800
