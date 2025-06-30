BHEL shares climb 3% on winning ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power

Bharat Heavy Electricals or BHEL shares rose 3 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹272 per share on BSE.

However, at 9:54 AM, BHEL share price pared some gains and was trading 0.51 per cent higher at ₹265.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.30 per cent at 83,810.67. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹92,326.91 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹335.4 per share and 52-week low was at ₹176 per share.

In one year, BHEL shares have lost 13 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

What's driving rally in BHEL shares? On Friday, after market hours, the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Adani Power for six thermal units of 800 MW. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Under the contract, BHEL will supply a Steam Turbine Generator along with auxiliaries and supervise erection and commissioning. The order is estimated at ₹6,500 crore excluding goods and services tax (GST). BHEL Q4 results 2025 State-owned engineering firm BHEL posted a 3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹504.45 crore in the March quarter compared to ₹489.62 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.