BHEL shares climb 3% on winning ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power

BHEL share price gained 3 per cent after it secured an order worth around ₹6,500-crore from Adani Power

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL
Image: X/@BHEL_India
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals or BHEL shares rose 3 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹272 per share on BSE.
 
However, at 9:54 AM, BHEL share price pared some gains and was trading 0.51 per cent higher at ₹265.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.30 per cent at 83,810.67. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹92,326.91 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹335.4 per share and 52-week low was at ₹176 per share.
 
In one year, BHEL shares have lost 13 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

What's driving rally in BHEL shares? 

On Friday, after market hours, the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Adani Power for six thermal units of 800 MW.
 
Under the contract, BHEL will supply a Steam Turbine Generator along with auxiliaries and supervise erection and commissioning. The order is estimated at ₹6,500 crore excluding goods and services tax (GST).    Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

BHEL Q4 results 2025

State-owned engineering firm BHEL posted a 3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹504.45 crore in the March quarter compared to ₹489.62 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.
 
Its total income rose to ₹9,142.64 crore in the fourth quarter against ₹8,416.84 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
The revenues from industry business grew to ₹2,800.96 crore during the quarter from ₹2,091.98 crore a year ago. During the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated net profit increased to ₹533.90 crore from ₹282.22 crore in the previous financial year.

About BHEL 

BHEL is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services. 
 
BHEL caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.

Topics :BhelBuzzing stocksBharat Heavy Electricals LimitedMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

