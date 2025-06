Jyoti CNC Automation slips 4%; 0.56 million shares change hands on BSE

Around the same time, Jyoti CNC share price was trading 3.01 per cent lower at ₹1,090.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 83,853.76. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹24,802.76 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,501.65 per share and 52-week low was at ₹750.2 per share. In one year, Jyoti CNC shares have lost 16 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Jyoti CNC Automation made a stock market debut on January 16, 2024, with its shares listing at ₹372, up 12 per cent over its issue price of ₹331 per share on the BSE.

Jyoti CNC Automation block deal detail

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 13.6 million shares or 6 per cent equity changed hands through a block deal. The dealers of the transactions were not known.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 62.55 per cent stake in the company. Besides, mutual funds held 10.35 per cent and Alternate Investment Funds 0.02 per cent.