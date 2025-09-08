BHEL shares rise 3% on inking 10-year deal with Horizon Fuel Cell

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals ( BHEL ) rose over 3 per cent after the company signed a long-term exclusive agreement with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore, to foray into a new market.

The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 3.01 per cent during the day to ₹218.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain since August 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹217.7 apiece, compared to a 0.46 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:37 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 2.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 22.4 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BHEL has a total market capitalisation of ₹75,891.57 crore.