Vikram Solar stock up 10%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

Vikram Solar share price today: Shares of the newly-listed solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer Vikram solar surged over 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹356.6 on the NSE after the company secured a major order from L&T Construction.

At 01:15 PM, the company's share price was trading 7.8 per cent higher at ₹348 per share compared to previous session's close of ₹355.85 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.49 per cent at 24,862 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,638.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹381.65 and 52-week low was at ₹312.5.

Here's why Vikram Solar share price is rallying today: Vikram Solar has received a major order of 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules from LT Construction. These modules will be deployed in Khavda, Gujarat. As a part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, which feature cutting-edge N-type technology. These modules offer up to 80 per cent bifaciality, improved high-temperature performance, and minimal annual degradation of 0.4 per cent or less. The enhanced efficiency of the G12R modules is expected to boost Balance-of-System (BOS) performance and lower the Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE), making solar energy solutions more cost-effective and accessible.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity." "Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solar’s technology, performance, and commitment to excellence," he said. The timelines for delivery of this order is from November, 2025 to March, 2026 Earlier in May 2025, Vikram Solar secured a 326 MW module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL) for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park.