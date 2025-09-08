Home / Markets / News / This stock with near 29% FPI holding flags Sell signal; check downside risk

This stock with near 29% FPI holding flags Sell signal; check downside risk

Aavas Financiers stock can potentially crack to ₹1,281 levels, implying a downside risk of nearly 20 per cent from here owing to the formation of 'Death Cross' pattern, suggests the daily chart.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Aavas Financiers stock witnessed formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aavas Financiers stock today, September 8, 2025, witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart after a gap of nearly six months. 'Death Cross' formation means that the stock's 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) has now slipped below the 200-DMA.  In general, 'Death Cross' formation is considered as a bearish (negative) outlook as the shorter-term moving average drifts below the longer-term moving average, implying likely resistance at lower levels.  Aavas Financiers stock so far in the financial year 2025-26, has been an underperformer and declined around 23.5 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 5.6 per cent as of Monday. 

Aavas Financiers latest earnings, shareholding

  On the earnings front, Aavas Financiers reported a 9.4 per cent decline in net profit at ₹139.23 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹153.68 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended March 2025. The company's revenue from operations dipped 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹627.56 crore from ₹636.21 crore in the same comparable period.  As per the shareholding pattern filed by Aavas Financiers to the BSE, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) owned up to 28.68 per cent equity as of June 2025 quarter. Prominent FPIs include - UK-based First Sentier Investors Icvc, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Smallcap World Fund and Government Pension Fund Global.  Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds led by Nippon Life India Trustee, UTI-Flexi Cap Fund and 360 One Focussed Equity Fund and few others collectively hold up to 8.44 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers. Insurance companies held up to 1.84 per cent holding as of June 2025 quarter.  Against this background, here's a technical outlook on Aavas Financiers stock.    ALSO READ: ₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here 

Aavas Financiers share price outlook

  Aavas Financiers  Current Price: ₹1,596  Likely Target: ₹1,281  Downside Risk: 19.7%  Support: ₹1,520; ₹1,460; ₹1,345  Resistance: ₹1,625; ₹1,672  The 'Death Cross' formation on the daily chart shows that Aavas Financiers 50-DMA now stands at ₹1,778, while the 200-DMA at ₹1,786. The daily chart also shows that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below ₹1,672, with near resistance likely around its 20-DMA at ₹1,625. 
  On the downside, the stock can potentially drift towards the long-term trend line support, which stands at ₹1,281 - and implies a downside risk of nearly 20 per cent from current levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,520, ₹1,460 and ₹1,345 levels. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty above 24,850; Auto, Metal, SMID stocks shine

Premium

L&T Finance's strategic moves paying off, strong returns & growth expected

Asian Energy Services shares tumble 13% after board approves merger plan

Prime Focus zooms 21% in 2 days; Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela buy stake

Topics :Aavas FinanciersMarket technicalsStocks to avoidStock tipsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading strategiesstock market trading

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story