Aavas Financiers latest earnings, shareholdingOn the earnings front, Aavas Financiers reported a 9.4 per cent decline in net profit at ₹139.23 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹153.68 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended March 2025. The company's revenue from operations dipped 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹627.56 crore from ₹636.21 crore in the same comparable period. As per the shareholding pattern filed by Aavas Financiers to the BSE, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) owned up to 28.68 per cent equity as of June 2025 quarter. Prominent FPIs include - UK-based First Sentier Investors Icvc, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Smallcap World Fund and Government Pension Fund Global. Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds led by Nippon Life India Trustee, UTI-Flexi Cap Fund and 360 One Focussed Equity Fund and few others collectively hold up to 8.44 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers. Insurance companies held up to 1.84 per cent holding as of June 2025 quarter. Against this background, here's a technical outlook on Aavas Financiers stock. ALSO READ: ₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here
Aavas Financiers share price outlookAavas Financiers Current Price: ₹1,596 Likely Target: ₹1,281 Downside Risk: 19.7% Support: ₹1,520; ₹1,460; ₹1,345 Resistance: ₹1,625; ₹1,672 The 'Death Cross' formation on the daily chart shows that Aavas Financiers 50-DMA now stands at ₹1,778, while the 200-DMA at ₹1,786. The daily chart also shows that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below ₹1,672, with near resistance likely around its 20-DMA at ₹1,625.
