BHEL stock gains 2% after signing agreement with DRDO; check details here

However, the details of consideration in the agreement and other significant terms and conditions of the agreement have been kept confidential.

The agreement allows BHEL to manufacture fused silica radar domes using advanced pressing and sintering technology. It will enable BHEL to manufacture radar domes domestically. These domes are crucial for seeker-based guidance systems used in India’s missile programmes. In a regulatory filing dated August 30, BHEL stated that this technology transfer will enhance the country’s self-reliance in strategic defence systems.

BHEL’s order inflow during the reported quarter was ₹13,445 crore. As of June 30, 2025, the company’s total outstanding order book was ₹2,04,375 crore.

Brokerages on BHEL Stock

JM Financial expects BHEL's performance to improve from Q3FY26 given the profile of major projects under construction. The total order book is likely to increase to ₹2,250 billion by March 2026.