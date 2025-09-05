Biocon shares gain 2% after USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility; details

At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with five observations. According to the company’s filing, these observations are procedural in nature and do not relate to data integrity, systemic non-compliance, or quality oversight. Biocon Biologics will submit a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan within the stipulated timeline. The company expressed confidence in its ability to address all observations swiftly and stated that it does not anticipate any impact on the supply of its commercial products.

Biocon, in a regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that the US FDA had completed a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at Biocon Biologics’ Drug Substance facility, located at Biocon Campus in Bengaluru, India. The inspection was conducted between August 26, 2025, and September 3, 2025. It covered various aspects of operations including drug substance manufacturing units, analytical quality control laboratories, microbiology laboratories, and warehouses.

Biocon Q1FY26 results

For the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26), Biocon reported a 95.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹31 crore, compared to ₹660 crore in the same quarter last year. It is important to note that the profit in Q1 FY25 included a one-time divestment gain, which inflated the previous year’s base and contributed to the sharp decline in the current year’s net profit.

Despite the drop in net profit, Biocon’s consolidated revenue rose by 15 per cent to ₹4,022 crore on a like-for-like basis, after adjusting for the one-time gain in the base quarter. Additionally, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹829 crore, indicating continued operational strength.