Netweb Technologies India share price today
Shares of Netweb Technologies India (Netweb) hit an eight month high of ₹2,762.60, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending its past four-day rally. The stock price of the smallcap IT-enabled services company surged 25 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 3 per cent gain in the BSE Smallcap index.
Netweb’s market price has more-than-doubled or zoomed 116 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,278.85 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,060 on December 17, 2024. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
What's driving the Netweb stock price?
Netweb is a leading Indian origin, owned, and controlled OEM specializing in High-end Computing Solutions (HCS). The company designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, private cloud and HCI platforms, high-performance storage, and data center servers.
Netweb on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, said it secured an order worth ₹1,734 crore. This strategic win is of national importance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute capabilities and advancing the country’s ambitions for a Sovereign AI System under the IndiaAI Mission.
The order will leverage Netweb’s latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. Execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27, the company said in an exchange filing.
Netweb will deliver these systems through its flagship Tyrone Camarero AI platform, purpose-built for large scale Generative AI, foundational model training and exascale computing, it added.
As of 30 June 2025, the Netweb’s order pipeline stood at ₹4,142 crore, excluding this order. While this large strategic order is expected to boost the company’s revenue and profits for the current and the coming financial year, Netweb remains focused on strong organic, medium to long-term growth, supported by a robust order pipeline, expanding product portfolio, and sustained investments in capability building, the management said. ALSO READ | This smallcap stock hit 5% upper circuit on winning ₹78-crore order
Netweb Outlook
Netweb continues to excel across core segments, driven by innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions. Strategic partnerships, strong R&D, and steady market expansion reinforce its leadership in high-performance technology. With a diverse portfolio, spanning High-Performance Computing, Private Cloud, HCI, and AI Systems, and robust revenue growth, Netweb is well-positioned to tap emerging opportunities and accelerate digital transformation across sectors, shaping India’s tech future.
India is no longer just a beneficiary of global AI trends; it is becoming a multiplier. A unique mix of scale, frugality, public infrastructure, open-source participation, and startup velocity is creating an AI economy with long-term compounding potential, Netweb said in its FY25 annual report.
The Indian HPC market size was valued at a forecasted $643.6 billion in FY2025 and is anticipated to reach $918.6 billion by FY2029, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3 per cent during the period.
The key drivers underpinning this market's momentum include the accelerated adoption of AI/ML and big data analytics across diverse sectors, alongside the rapid expansion of cloud-based HPC solutions and HPCas-a-Service (HPCaaS), which offer crucial scalability and cost-efficiency benefits. Furthermore, pivotal government initiatives, such as the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) and the IndiaAI Mission, are actively deploying advanced supercomputing infrastructure and cultivating a skilled workforce, thereby playing a transformative role in shaping the market.