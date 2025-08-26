BLS International Services shares jump 7% on winning ₹2,055-crore order

BLS International Services, a visa and passport service provider, shares jumped 6.6 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹392.45 per share on BSE. At 11:12 AM, BLS International Services' share price was trading 2.89 per cent higher at ₹378.8 per share.

These centers will offer appointment and walk-in-based Aadhaar enrollment, updates, and other miscellaneous Aadhaar-related services. The contract has to be executed within 6 years.

The company has confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies hold any interest in the entity that awarded this contract. Furthermore, the order does not fall under related party transactions and is conducted at arms length.