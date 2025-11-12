Home / Markets / News / BLS International shares gain 5% on Q2 profit jump; earnings breakdown here

BLS International shares gain 5% on Q2 profit jump; earnings breakdown here

BLS International shares gained 5 per cent after it reported a 26.8 per cent year-on-year jump for the September quarter of the financial year 2026

BLS International share price in focus
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Shares of BLS International Services Ltd. rose nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 26.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump for the September quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26)
 
The travel-related services firm's stock rose as much as 5.2 per cent during the day to ₹324.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 30 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.8 per cent higher at ₹320.2 apiece, compared to a 0.56 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:44 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 32 per cent this year, compared to a 9.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BLS International Services has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,315.7 crore. 

BLS International Q2 results 

The visa and passport service provider reported a 26.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹175.23 crore, for the second quarter of FY26, driven by continued growth in its core business.
 
Its revenue grew 48.8 per cent to ₹736.6 crore in the July–September quarter Y-o-Y. However, its other income decreased 20.1 per cent to ₹18.7 crore in Q2FY26 compared with the same quarter last year. Its visa and consular business segment contributed about 62 per cent to total revenue, while the digital business contributed about 38 per cent for the quarter ended September 30.
 
The Delhi-headquartered company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 29.7 per cent to ₹218.8 crore in Q2 Y-o-Y.

BLS International management commentary

"Our focus on technology-led service delivery and operational excellence continues to drive our performance and reinforce our leadership in the global government and citizen services domain," said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, in a statement.
 
“Growth in Ebitda was driven by the visa and consular services business, which witnessed a change in business model from partner-run to self-managed centres, in addition to cost-optimisation initiatives. Consolidation of newly acquired businesses, viz Citizenship Invest and Aadifidelis Solutions, also led to Ebitda growth.”
 
Last month, BLS International Services was awarded a contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in China. The three-year contract, effective from October 14, 2025, mandates BLS International to set up and manage IVACs in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsBLS International ServicesMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50 earningQ2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

