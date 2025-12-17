Blue Cloud shares rise 4% on BSNL 5G FWA empanelment in Maharashtra, Goa
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions was empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services.SI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after it said that it was empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services.
The software products maker's stock rose as much as 3.77 per cent during the day to ₹25.2 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at ₹24.8 apiece, compared to a 0.26 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:32 PM.
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session. The counter has fallen 49.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Blue Cloud has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,065.40 crore.
What's driving Blue Cloud stock higher
The empanelment allows BCSSL to deliver high-performance Internet Leased Line (ILL) services across the Maharashtra and Goa circles, strengthening the company’s presence in western India and positioning it as a key enabler of next-generation connectivity solutions.
Under the partnership, BCSSL
will deploy 5G FWA solutions to enhance enterprise and institutional connectivity. The company will also offer its flagship digital solutions, including Access Genie, an intelligent access management platform for secure authentication and network control; BluHealth, a digital healthcare ecosystem offering telemedicine, remote monitoring and secure patient data management; and Cyber Security SoHo EDR, an advanced endpoint detection and response solution for small offices and home offices.
Separately, the company said digital enablement initiatives will help transform stations into smart hubs, providing platforms for local businesses, public service announcements and targeted content, thereby contributing to economic growth and community development along the railway network.
"By transforming railway stations into smart rail hubs, we are not only elevating passenger experiences but also unlocking new opportunities for local businesses and public services," said Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of BCSSL. "Our commitment to technology excellence and strategic partnerships will continue to shape the future of Digital India."
