Blue Cloud shares rise 4% on BSNL 5G FWA empanelment in Maharashtra, Goa

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after it said that it was empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services.

The software products maker's stock rose as much as 3.77 per cent during the day to ₹25.2 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at ₹24.8 apiece, compared to a 0.26 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:32 PM.

ALSO READ: Morgan Stanley sees re-rating for RIL; raises target, retains 'Overweight' Shares of the company rose for the second straight session. The counter has fallen 49.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Blue Cloud has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,065.40 crore.

What's driving Blue Cloud stock higher Blue Cloud Softech Solutions on Wednesday said it has been empanelled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services. The empanelment allows BCSSL to deliver high-performance Internet Leased Line (ILL) services across the Maharashtra and Goa circles, strengthening the company’s presence in western India and positioning it as a key enabler of next-generation connectivity solutions. Under the partnership, BCSSL will deploy 5G FWA solutions to enhance enterprise and institutional connectivity. The company will also offer its flagship digital solutions, including Access Genie, an intelligent access management platform for secure authentication and network control; BluHealth, a digital healthcare ecosystem offering telemedicine, remote monitoring and secure patient data management; and Cyber Security SoHo EDR, an advanced endpoint detection and response solution for small offices and home offices.