Meesho shares jump 19%, extend gains to nearly 90% over IPO price

Shares of recently-listed Meesho Ltd. extended their gains on Wednesday, rising over 19 per cent, backed by a bullish call from analysts at investment bank UBS.

The e-commerce firm's stock rose as much as 19.05 per cent during the day to a new high of ₹214.4 per share, the best session since listing on December 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 16.8 per cent higher at ₹210.5 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:17 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session, rising nearly 30 per cent in the process. The counter has risen 89 per cent from the issue price of ₹111 per share. Meesho 's market capitalisation rose to ₹94,256.74 crore on Wednesday.

Meesho gets bullish views from UBS The global brokerage UBS, according to media reports, initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating with a price target of ₹220 per share. This is backed by the brokerage's expectations that Meesho's net merchandise value will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 30 per cent between the financial year 2025 (FY25) and FY30. UBS expects contribution margins and adjusted Ebitda margins, as a share of net merchandise value, to improve steadily to 6.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, by financial year 2030, driven by a sharp increase in the number of annual transacting users. Reports said that the brokerage estimates an improvement in annual ordering frequency from 9.2 times to 14.7 times. The average order values, however, are expected to decline from ₹274 to ₹233.