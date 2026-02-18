Blue Cloud Softech shares jump 6% on National ISP licence win from DoT

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday after it received a National ISP licence from the Department of Telecommunications to advance its artificial intelligence-driven data centres, sovereign cloud and digital infrastructure initiatives.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 2.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 1.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Sensex. Blue Cloud Softech has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,816.43 crore.

Blue Cloud Softech secures National ISP licence

The company said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications for the grant of a Unified Licence (Virtual Network Operator) - Internet Service Provider Category 'A' authorisation for national area services.

The company said the authorisation, subject to completion of regulatory requirements, will allow it to provide internet services across India and marks a key milestone in its strategy to build a nationwide, next-generation digital infrastructure platform led by artificial intelligence-driven data centres.

According to the company, the licence will strengthen its integrated digital infrastructure model that combines AI-native data centres, sovereign cloud and secure connectivity. This will enable it to connect businesses, government institutions and remote locations through a unified, scalable network, ensuring secure and high-speed access to its cloud and data centre platforms.