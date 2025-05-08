Blue Star stock falls 3% after Q4FY25 results; check key numbers here

Blue Star share price today: Shares of Shares of Blue Star fell over 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,616.6 on Thursday despite the company reporting a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25).

At 2:50 PM, shares of the cooling appliances company were trading 3.5 per cent down at ₹1,618, compared to 0.33 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The stock is quoting 33 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹2,417, which it touched on January 8, 2025. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹33,278.75 crore. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 21 per cent compared to a 3.2 per cent increase in the Nifty50 index.

Blue Star Q4 FY25 results update

In Q4 FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹4,018.94 crore, up 20.8 per cent from ₹3,327.77 crore in the year-ago period. Blue Star posted a consolidated net profit of ₹194 crore, 17.2 per cent compared to ₹159.71 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 16.2 per cent to ₹248.82 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹214.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹9 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for FY25.

Blue Star Outlook

Vir S Advani, chairman and managing director at Blue Star said that the year ended on a positive note, especially with the room AC business recording remarkable performance, owing to strong demand expectations from a harsh summer forecast and proactive dealer stocking. "Although April saw milder weather and softer growth, going by the weather forecasts, we expect the demand to pick up in May and June 2025. The hurdles faced by the Commercial Refrigeration business are behind us," Adani said.

In addition, the strong order book for Electro-Mechanical Projects and Commercial Air Cleaning Projects and the growing demand from manufacturing and data centre market segments will contribute to growth. The company remains optimistic on the growth prospects and is closely watching the geopolitical developments for potential supply chain disruptions and volatility in commodity prices.

About Blue Star

Founded in 1943 by Mohan T Advani, Blue Star is a leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. It offers a range of cooling solutions, including chillers, ducted systems, VRFs, room ACs, deep freezers, water coolers, and cold rooms, amongst others. It is also involved in segments like air purification, engineering facilities management, commercial kitchen and medical refrigeration. The company has over 30 officers, 7 manufacturing facilities and 3,000 employees across the country. It operates over 10,000 retail outlets and maintains 2,100 service centres across more than 900 towns in India.