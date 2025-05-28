Home / Markets / News / Blue Water Logistics IPO Day 2: Check subscription, GMP, and other details

Blue Water Logistics IPO Day 2: Check subscription, GMP, and other details

Blue Water Logistics IPO subscribed 1.88 times. The issue received 1,285 applications from retail investors for 12,85,000 shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Blue Water Logistics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Blue Water Logistics has entered its second day of application. The SME offer opened on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and has received an overwhelming response in two days. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Blue Water Logistics IPO has been subscribed 1.88 times, around 1:12 PM. 
 
The issue received 1,285 applications from retail investors for 12,85,000 shares, 53 applications from non-institutional investors (NIIs) for 9,51,000 shares, and 5 applications for 18,50,000 shares from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). 

Blue Water Logistics IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Blue Water Logistics were trading flat at ₹135, the upper band price, in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.   ALSO READ: Prostarm Info Systems IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 7x, GMP at 18%

Blue Water Logistics IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025. Shares of Blue Water Logistics will be listed on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹40.5 crore through entirely a fresh issue of 3 million equity shares. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹132 to ₹135 per share. A retail investor could invest a minimum amount of ₹1,32,000 to buy one lot comprising 1,000 shares. High net-worth individuals would need ₹2,70,000 to bid for two lots.
 
Maashitla Securities is serving as the registrar for the issue, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

The company plans to allocate ₹10.5 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards capital expenditure for vehicle acquisition and its body building. An additional ₹20 crore will be used to meet working capital needs, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

About Blue Water Logistics

Hyderabad-based Blue Water Logistics is engaged in the business of providing logistics and supply chain solutions. Its key services include freight forwarding, customs clearance, and transportation handling services. It is a Multimodal Transport Operator registered under the Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act 1993 to carry on the business of multimodal transportation.
First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

