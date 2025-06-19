Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns

Stocks to buy today, June 19, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Avenue Supermarts, and Bandhan Bank shares are seeing buying interest near support levels. Check out trading strategies for these stocks

Stocks to Buy Today: The rise in volume during Wednesday's session confirmed strong buying interest in Avenue Supermarts shares at current levels