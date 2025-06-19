Home / Markets / News / Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns

Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns

Stocks to buy today, June 19, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Avenue Supermarts, and Bandhan Bank shares are seeing buying interest near support levels. Check out trading strategies for these stocks

markets
Stocks to Buy Today: The rise in volume during Wednesday's session confirmed strong buying interest in Avenue Supermarts shares at current levels
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 6:34 AM IST
Breakout stocks: Stocks to buy today, June 19

  Maruti Suzuki India Ltd  CMP: ₹12,748  Stop Loss: ₹12,300  Target Price: ₹13,700  
  Maruti share price has formed a falling parallel channel, and a shortfall in the pattern suggests a potential breakout on the upside. The stock recently took support at its long-term 200 EMA and has bounced back above the short-term 20 EMA, signaling a shift toward a bullish trend. An increase in volume during this move reflects growing buyer interest. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a Higher High and Higher Low (HH-HL) structure, indicating strengthening momentum. As long as Maruti shares sustain above ₹12,300, they are expected to move higher towards ₹13,700.
 
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
CMP: ₹4,228.40
Stop Loss: ₹3,990
Target Price: ₹4,500/₹4,800
 
D-Mart share price has successfully closed above its supply zone, indicating buyer dominance and a potential shift in trend. The rise in volume during Wednesday's session confirmed strong buying interest at current levels. DMart share price has also managed to close above all major EMAs, further supporting the bullish outlook. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken out of its recent range, aligning with the positive price action. Avenue Supermarr stock can be considered for buying with a stop-loss at ₹3,990, aiming for an upside target of ₹4,500–₹4,800.
 
Bandhan Bank Ltd
CMP: ₹180.75
Stop Loss: ₹168
Target Price: ₹200/220
 
Bandhan Bank share price, after a brief throwback, has resumed its upward movement, indicating a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The bank stock took support at the 21-EMA and bounced back, suggesting that the-21 EMA may act as a strong support level in the coming sessions. The increase in volume during the recovery phase highlights buyer interest and accumulation at current levels. Additionally, the RSI has turned upward after the throwback, supporting the ongoing price action. As long as Bandhan Bank share holds above ₹168, it is well positioned to move higher toward the ₹200–₹220 zone.
   
Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

