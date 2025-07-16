Home / Markets / News / Brigade Enterprises shares pop 4% in trade today; what's driving surge?

Brigade Enterprises shares pop 4% in trade today; what's driving surge?

Brigade Enterprises share price gained 4.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,137.95 after company announced plans to expand in Hyderabad

Brigade Group
Brigade Group
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brigade Enterprises shares gained 4.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,137.95 per share on BSE. At 2 PM, Brigade Enterprises share price was trading 2.7 per cent higher at ₹1,120.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 82,686.52. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹27,390.55 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,450 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹812.85 per share. 

What led to the rally in Brigade Enterprises shares?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company announced it has expanded its portfolio in Hyderabad. 
 
BuzzWorks, the managed and flexible offices arm of Brigade Group added over 50,000 square feet of Mindspace Business Park, HITEC City, Hyderabad, to its existing portfolio. 
 
This launch adds 1000 seats to its existing desk bank. It also underlines the brand’s growing footprint and commitment to delivering premium managed workspaces in high-demand commercial locations, according to the filing. 
 
Located in Cyberabad, the centre will be equipped with amenities including a cafeteria, a wellness room, collaborative zones, recreational areas, phone booths and a common boardroom along with multiple meeting rooms. Following the success of its first Hyderabad centre at Auro Orbit – HITEC City, designed around the Urban Forest theme, BuzzWorks is now set to launch its second workspace in the city.  ALSO READ: SMS Lifesciences hits 20% upper circuit after receiving EIR from USFDA

About BuzzWorks: 

Brigade Group entered the flexible office space segment with the launch of BuzzWorks in 2019. The brand offers managed, customisable workspaces through two key formats: Built-to-Suit solutions for enterprises with specific design and operational needs, and Ready-to-Occupy offices for businesses seeking high-quality, immediately functional spaces.

About Brigade Group:

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India’s leading property developers with close to four decades of expertise in building positive experiences for all their stakeholders and winning their customers’ trust. Brigade has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City Ahmedabad with developments across Residential, Office, Retail, Hospitality and Education Sectors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs are betting big on this stock, stake at record high; do you own?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 25,200; SMIDs gain; PSBs outperform

SMS Lifesciences hits 20% upper circuit after receiving EIR from USFDA

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO closes today; subscription rises 142x, GMP at 45%

Premium

7 reasons why IIFL Securities is bullish on SBI stock over Bank of Baroda

Topics :Brigade EnterprisesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story