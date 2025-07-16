FPIs stake in this mid-cap at record high; stock zooms 85% from April low

Shares of Waaree Energies hit a seven-month high at ₹3,341.40 gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock was trading at its highest level since December 2024, and had hit a record high of ₹3,740.75 on November 6, 2024.
In the past four weeks, the stock has rallied 25 per cent. The market price of Waaree Energies has bounced back 85 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,808.65 touched on April 7, 2025.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) holding in Waaree Energies hit a record high, as they increased stake in the company to 2.7 per cent at the end of June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). According to the shareholding pattern filed by Waaree Energies, FPIs bought an additional 5.69 million shares or 1.98 per cent stake in the company during the April to June 2025 period.
FPIs held 0.7 per cent holding in Waaree Energies at the end of March 2025 quarter, and 1.4 per cent stake at the end of December 2024 quarter. They held 2.2 per cent stake in the company at the time of listing.
Waaree Energies Q4FY25 financial highlights, outlook
Waaree Energies delivered a strong financial performance in the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), reinforcing its operational resilience and market positioning. The company’s net profit more-than-doubled year-on-year (YoY) to ₹648.49 crore, while revenue rose 37.7 per cent YoY to ₹4,141 crore in March 2025 quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 25.59 per cent from 16.29 per cent in Q4FY24.
This growth was driven by improved operational efficiency, strong demand for solar solutions, and effective cost management.
The management sees encouraging demand trends, which bodes well for future growth. Waaree is focused on both backward and forward integration, reflected in the company’s expansion and investment plans including cell, ingot and wafer manufacturing, battery energy storage system, power infrastructure and inverters.
The company’s 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility is operational in Brookshire, Texas, US. This reinforces the company’s commitment to the American market and underlines local-for-local manufacturing philosophy. Furthermore, the company’s EBITDA outlook for FY26 stands at ₹5,500 crore to ₹6,000 crore. The quality of order book and execution capabilities will enable the company to achieve these numbers, the management said. ALSO READ | Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here
Orders inflow for Waaree
Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company received an order on June 27, 2025 for supply of 540MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.
Earlier on June 11, 2025, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.
Further, on May 28, 2025, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 586 MW solar modules for an amount of 176 million USD from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.
About Waaree Energies
Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. The company operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells. With presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, the company offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.
