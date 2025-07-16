FPIs stake in this mid-cap at record high; stock zooms 85% from April low

Waaree Energies share price today

Shares of Waaree Energies hit a seven-month high at ₹3,341.40 gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock was trading at its highest level since December 2024, and had hit a record high of ₹3,740.75 on November 6, 2024.

In the past four weeks, the stock has rallied 25 per cent. The market price of Waaree Energies has bounced back 85 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,808.65 touched on April 7, 2025.

FPIs stake in Waaree Energies hits record high Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) holding in Waaree Energies hit a record high, as they increased stake in the company to 2.7 per cent at the end of June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). According to the shareholding pattern filed by Waaree Energies, FPIs bought an additional 5.69 million shares or 1.98 per cent stake in the company during the April to June 2025 period. FPIs held 0.7 per cent holding in Waaree Energies at the end of March 2025 quarter, and 1.4 per cent stake at the end of December 2024 quarter. They held 2.2 per cent stake in the company at the time of listing.

ALSO READ | These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors also raised their holding in Waaree Energies in Q1FY26 to 2.9 per cent from 2.5 per cent at the end of March 2025 quarter. Retail individual shareholders, however, reduced their stake in the company to 30.2 per cent from 32.5 per cent. Waaree Energies Q4FY25 financial highlights, outlook Waaree Energies delivered a strong financial performance in the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), reinforcing its operational resilience and market positioning. The company’s net profit more-than-doubled year-on-year (YoY) to ₹648.49 crore, while revenue rose 37.7 per cent YoY to ₹4,141 crore in March 2025 quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 25.59 per cent from 16.29 per cent in Q4FY24.

This growth was driven by improved operational efficiency, strong demand for solar solutions, and effective cost management. The management sees encouraging demand trends, which bodes well for future growth. Waaree is focused on both backward and forward integration, reflected in the company’s expansion and investment plans including cell, ingot and wafer manufacturing, battery energy storage system, power infrastructure and inverters. ALSO READ | Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here The company’s 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility is operational in Brookshire, Texas, US. This reinforces the company’s commitment to the American market and underlines local-for-local manufacturing philosophy. Furthermore, the company’s EBITDA outlook for FY26 stands at ₹5,500 crore to ₹6,000 crore. The quality of order book and execution capabilities will enable the company to achieve these numbers, the management said.

Orders inflow for Waaree Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company received an order on June 27, 2025 for supply of 540MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Earlier on June 11, 2025, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Further, on May 28, 2025, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 586 MW solar modules for an amount of 176 million USD from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.