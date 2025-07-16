Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMS Lifesciences hits 20% upper circuit after receiving EIR from USFDA

SMS Lifesciences hits 20% upper circuit after receiving EIR from USFDA

SMS Lifesciences share price hit a 20 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, at ₹1,372.55 per share on BSE after the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR)

pharma, drugs, medicine

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SMS Lifesciences India shares hit a 20 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, at ₹1,372.55 per share on BSE. At 1:40 PM, SMS Lifesciences share price was trading 16.44 per cent higher at ₹1,331.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 82,622.45. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹402.66 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,747.85 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹765 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were SMS Lifesciences India shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility (Unit 1) located at Kazipally, Telangana. 
 
 
EIR is an official document issued by regulatory authorities following an inspection of a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. The document summarises the findings from an inspection of a pharmaceutical company’s facility, often focusing on compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and other regulatory requirements.
 
VIA indicates that the facility has been inspected and certain issues or observations were noted, but these are not significant enough to require immediate regulatory action or enforcement.
 
"We are pleased to inform that the company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for our API manufacturing facility (Unit 1) located at Kazipally, Telangana, on July 15, 2025 at 09.37 PM," the filing read. 

About SMS Lifesciences 

SMS Lifesciences is a global player in APIs/Intermediates manufacturing. It has multiple products spread across an array of therapeutic segments. SMS Group was given the export house status in the year 1997-98. Having three multi-product facilities in operation and a research centre, SMS Lifesciences executed contract manufacturing and research assignment for a global customer base. 
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

