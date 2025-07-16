Home / Markets / News / Spunweb Nonwoven IPO closes today; subscription rises 142x, GMP at 45%

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Day 3 subscription status: The SME offering has received bids for 651.96 million shares, against 4.22 million shares on offer

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Day 3 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-woven fabrics manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven has received an overwhelming response from investors, as the issue has been subscribed over 142 times on the third and final day of subscription. 
 
The SME offering, which opened for public bidding on Monday, July 14, 2025, has received bids for 651.96 million shares, against 4.22 million shares on offer, leading to a subscription of 130.3 times, according to BSE data at 1:40 PM. 
The demand was driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, who subscribed to their reserved portion by 216.8 times and 170.42 times, respectively. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 34.38 times.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Spunweb Nonwoven were trading at ₹139, commanding a premium of ₹43 or 44.8 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹90 to ₹96, on Wednesday, in the grey market.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹27.56 crore through a fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription today, July 16, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Shares of Spunweb Nonwoven are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, July 21, 2025.
 
Retail investors can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 1,200 shares each, with an investment amount of ₹2,30,400 at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,45,600 for three lots of 3,600 equity shares.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO registrar

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. Vivro Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, and to repay debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Spunweb Nonwoven

Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven is engaged in the business of manufacturing polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics primarily used in industries such as hygiene, healthcare, packaging, agriculture and others. It is one of the largest manufacturers in the spunbond nonwoven fabric industry in India, with an installed production capacity of 32,640 MT as of FY24. The company's product portfolio includes hydrophobic nonwoven fabric, hydrophilic nonwoven fabric, super soft nonwoven fabric, UV-treated fabric, antistatic nonwoven fabric and FR treated fabric. Its customers include manufacturers of hygiene products like diapers, sanitary pads and underpads, manufacturers of healthcare products like face masks, PPE kits, surgical gowns and other medical disposable products. 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

