Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

The investors who have applied for the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO can check the allotment status online by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:51 AM IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of the shares of the initial public offering of Brigade Hotel Ventures (Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO) is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
 
The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, July 28. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO received strong demand among investors, getting oversubscribed by nearly 4.48 times by the close.

Here’s how to check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO online - direct links 

The investors who have applied for the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO can check the allotment status online by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, once the allotment of shares gets finalised.
 
Alternatively, investors can follow these direct links to check the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status on BSE:
 
Check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:
 
Check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status on NSE:

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO final subscription status

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO, valued at around ₹759.60 crore, was offered at a price band of ₹85–90 with a lot size of 166 shares. The public issue received bids for 22,95,14,588 shares against the 5,11,93,987 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 4.48 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO witnessed the highest demand among the retail investors, who subscribed 6.40 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at 5.42 times, and non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 1.92 times.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures were trading flat at around ₹90 per share, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO remains Nil on Tuesday, July 29.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO likley listing date

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate a flat listing for the company’s shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 

About Brigade Hotel Ventures

Brigade Hotel Ventures owns and develops hotels in key Indian cities, primarily in South India. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises, a leading Indian real estate developer. Brigade Hotel Ventures operates nine hotels across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, with a total of 1,604 keys. Its hotels are managed by global hospitality companies like Marriott, Accor, and InterContinental Hotels Group.
 

Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing timeIPO market

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

