Brokers body may approach RBI on funding norms, flags market concerns

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India is planning to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking a review of the amended directions on capital market exposure, which has led to a sharp sell-off in listed brokerage stocks.

Analysts and brokers said the revised norms could disproportionately affect smaller brokerages that rely on proprietary trading, as higher capital requirements would constrain leverage. The changes may also push up funding costs for margin trading funding (MTF), a business segment where larger brokers have expanded aggressively in recent years to diversify revenues.