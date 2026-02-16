Engineers India share price today

Share price of Engineers India Limited (EIL) moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹219.90, its highest level in the past six months, on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, it zoomed 22 per cent.

The stock price of the public sector undertaking (PSU) company was quoting at its highest level since July 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹255.25 on July 11, 2025.

Till 02:08 PM; the average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 77.91 million shares representing 13.9 per cent of the total equity of EIL changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities view on Engineers India Analysts at ICICI Securities expect the consultancy revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent over FY26–29E led by an order book of 4x TTM, which is margin accretive at 22 per cent. The brokerage firm said they are baking in 25 per cent consultancy margins in FY27E and FY28E each. In January 2026, it secured Dangote Refinery consultancy project, estimated at ₹3,150 crore, which would take the consultancy order book to an all-time high of ₹10,000 crore (5.6x TTM). EIL is trading at a pricey 34x FY27E core EPS (vs. historical average PE of 25x), the brokerage firm said. The stock, however, has achieved the analyst’s target price of ₹215 per share.

ALSO READ | Shakti Pumps stock plunges 14% as Q3 net profit falls 70% Further ramp up in execution and sustained order inflow for the consultancy segment would be key growth drivers. Analysts expect the unexecuted order book to reach ₹10,500 crore, from its current level of ₹7,500 crore, by end-FY26E, driven by secured Dangote Refinery order. Robust pipeline of high-value orders: 1) IOCL Paradip (Phase II); 2) Kuwait and Middle East refineries and petchem projects in the near term. EIL overview EIL is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The company is principally engaged in providing design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management services primarily for oil, gas, fertilizers, steel, railways, power, infrastructure and petrochemical industries. It operates into two major segments namely consultancy and engineering projects and turnkey projects.