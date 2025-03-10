Broking stocks under pressure; 360 One, Geojit, JM Financial fall up to 8%

Shares of stock broking and related companies were under pressure, falling up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on concerns that any significant volatility in the market’s performance can directly put pressure on these companies' overall income profile.

360 One WAM share price dipped 8 per cent to Rs 893.85 on the BSE in intra-day trade. JM Financial was down 7 per cent to Rs 91.10, followed by Geojit Financial Services (down 6 per cent at Rs 74.03), Anand Rathi Wealth (down 5 per cent at Rs 1,762), DAM Capital Advisors (3 per cent at Rs 216), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 2 per cent at Rs 593.15), Emkay Global Financial Services (down 2 per cent at Rs 188.50) and Angel One (down 2 per cent at Rs 2,051). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 74,519 at 12:59 PM.

The stock broking industry has seen a continuous transformation with technology-based discount brokers entering and dominating the market. The competition, therefore, is expected to remain high, intensifying the price war in the industry. Over the last couple of years, the broking industry has witnessed continuous regulatory revisions.

Among individual stocks, Angel One was down 2 per cent to Rs 2,051 in intra-day trade today, falling 3 per cent in the last two trading days. In the past one month, the stock slipped 12 per cent, as compared to 3.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,944.15 on March 4, 2025.

In the past five fiscals and through December 2024, the Angel group’s revenue has been highly skewed towards broking income, which accounts for two-thirds of total income. Given higher reliance on broking income, any significant volatility in the market’s performance can directly put pressure on the Angel group’s overall income profile. Also, compared to other equally established large capital market entities, the group’s share of broking income is relatively high, according to Crisil Ratings.

However, Crisil Ratings believes the Angel Group will continue to strengthen its market position through a steady increase in active clients and income stream diversification. This improvement in market position and revenue diversification will benefit the group’s earning profile and core profitability over the medium term, the rating agency said in rationale.

Meanwhile, Angel One’s number of orders fell 21 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to 99 million in February 2025 (down 43 per cent YoY), reflecting a ~10 per cent MoM decline in the number of orders per day to 5.0 million. Regulatory changes and a weak market environment continued to impact the order run rate, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities with a large part of retail-focused future & options (F&O) regulations now in play, we have seen ~20 per cent drop in retail premium turnover and active retail traders. Prop/ institutional trading has seen a slightly higher drop in premium (~25 per cent), with uncertainty from the potential introduction of new position limit rules (in consultation at this stage). While more immediate measures to tighten the F&O markets seem unlikely, it is unclear deliveries on what metrics are crucial to settle this issue, the brokerage firm said.

While volume decline is already evident, any second-order impacts will be visible over the next 6-12 months. Another round of tightening seems a low-probability scenario for now. However, fundamentally it is unclear what metrics regulators will see while assessing the impact, i.e., traded volume or number of active retail participants or pace of growth, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, activity in cash markets has also moderated in recent months from the elevated levels (June-July). Retail cash average daily volumes (ADV) has declined to ~Rs 30,000 crore from the peak of ~Rs 50,000 crore, even as these levels are still higher than previous years. Another measure of activity, i.e., cash delivery volume, has also come off the peak levels, reflecting weak markets. Lastly, the margin funding book also reflects the weak retail sentiment, even as the decline is less pronounced as compared to trading volumes, analysts said.