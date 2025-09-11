Home / Markets / News / BSE, Angel One drop up to 5% on report of curbs on weekly derivatives

BSE, Angel One drop up to 5% on report of curbs on weekly derivatives

BSE stock fell as much as 4.26 per cent, the lowest level since September 3 this year, while Angel One stock tumbled 5.32 per cent

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Capital market stocks slide on Thursday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Shares of India's capital market stocks like BSE Ltd and Angel One Ltd. tumbled in trade on Thursday on reports that the securities market regulator is likely to float a consultation paper to consider ending the weekly derivatives contracts. 
 
BSE stock fell as much as 4.26 per cent to ₹2,170 per share, the lowest level since September 3 this year, while Angel One stock tumbled 5.32 per cent to ₹2,212.3 per share. As of 1 PM, BSE and Angel One stocks were down 3.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. CDSL stock fell 1.07 per cent. 
 
The stock of BSE has risen 22.6 per cent so far this year, while Angel One shares have fallen 23.7 per cent. The Nifty 50 index has risen 5.7 per cent in 2025 so far. 

Sebi to consider same-day expiry across exchanges: report

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to float a consultation paper on ending weekly futures and options (F&O) contracts within a month, according to a CNBC TV18 report. Further, the regulator is planning a transition to monthly expiries with a defined glide path, may consider same-day expiry across exchanges, the report added. 
 
The consultation paper is also likely to propose curbs on retail participation in the derivatives markets, suggesting a threshold for the same, the report said. 
 
Last month, Tuhin Pandey, Sebi Chairman, said that the regulator is looking for ways to increase the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives contracts. "The aim is to deepen the cash equity market, which forms the true foundation of capital formation," said Pandey. While daily trading volumes in the cash market have doubled over the past three years, much more needs to be done, he added.
 
We will consult stakeholders on ways to improve and carefully calibrate the tenor and maturity profile of derivative products so that they support both hedging and long-term investing," he added.  ALSO READ: Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens with 118% GMP; check key details here

Options on a new clock

Equity market traders saw a marked shift in trading patterns as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE swapped the expiry days for their derivatives contracts. 
 
From September, NSE’s weekly Nifty contracts started expiring on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays, while BSE’s Sensex contracts moved to Thursdays instead of Tuesdays. Analysts expect this swap could shift market share in index options trading, with NSE likely to reclaim some lost ground from BSE.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics: Buzzing stocks Markets BSE index Angel one BSE stocks Sebi board meeting Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

