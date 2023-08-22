Home / Markets / News / BSE, NSE fines Rs 2 lakh each on Adani Green Energy for non-compliance

BSE, NSE fines Rs 2 lakh each on Adani Green Energy for non-compliance

Adani Green Energy said that the non-compliance has occurred due to untimely demise of a women director and the exit of an independent director

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said BSE and National Stock Exchange have imposed a fine of Rs 2.24 lakh each on the company for certain non-compliance.

The fines have been imposed "for non-compliance with the requirements pertaining to the composition of the Board, including failure to appoint a woman director", the company stated in an exchange filing.

"BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd have, vide their letter dated August 21, 2023 (received by us at 8.00 pm and 9.00 pm, respectively), imposed a fine of Rs. 2,24,200 each on the Company...for certain non-compliance," the filing said.

Adani Green Energy said that the non-compliance has occurred due to untimely demise of a women director and the exit of an independent director.

Since then, the company has been running an extensive process of identifying potential independent directors who can fill these vacancies and is in advanced stage of discussions / finalisation.

The company remains committed to ensuring optimum compliance with all applicable laws, it stated.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

BSE, NSE impose fines on DTH operator Dish TV over lack of board strength

Titan plans to take on partial debt to fund acquisition of Caratlane shares

Sebi mulls body for administration, supervision of research analysts

Jio Financial continues to be put through wringer of selling pressure

Sebi proposes body for administration, supervision of research analysts

Topics :Adani Green EnergyNSEBSE

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story