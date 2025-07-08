Home / Markets / News / Siemens Energy gains 3%, hits new high on healthy March quarter results

Siemens Energy gains 3%, hits new high on healthy March quarter results

Going forward, Siemens Energy is placed to benefit from energy transition tailwinds in India and a healthy order book.

Siemens Energy
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Siemens Energy India share price

 
Shares of Siemens Energy India hit a new high of ₹3,105.95, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported a healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of this heavy electrical equipment company has rallied 7 per cent. It has recovered 23 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,529 touched on June 24, 2025. The company made its stock market debut on June 19, 2025.
 
Siemens Energy India is demerged from Siemens focuses on Transmission and Distribution (T&D) as well as small-sized turbines. Siemens group follows September as its year-end. The shareholders of Siemens received 1 share of Siemens Energy India for each 1 share held in Siemens.
 
Siemens Energy India will provide solutions across the entire energy value chain - from power and heat generation, transmission to storage through a portfolio that includes conventional and renewable energy technology such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen as well as power generators and transformers.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Siemens Energy India Q2FY25 result

 
Siemens Energy India reported better-than-expected analysts estimates. The comparable numbers for the previous period are not available. Revenue growth improved 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at ₹1,880 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin stood strong at 19.1 per cent for the quarter, driven by strong margins in the power transmission segment.  Margins were soft in the power generation segment. EBITDA margin has been continuously improving for the company for the past two quarters even after adjusting one-off items. 
 

Brokerages view on Siemens Energy India

 
Based on 1HFY25 performance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said they raised estimates by 13 per cent/6 per cent/8 per cent for FY25E/FY26E/FY27E to bake in improved execution and margin in the power transmission segment. 
 
The brokerage firm expects Siemens Energy India to continue to benefit from a strong addressable market in T&D as well as its planned capacity expansion in the transmission segment. Accordingly, MOFSL said they estimate a CAGR of 27 per cent/29 per cent in revenue/PAT over FY25-27.  The brokerage firm retained its 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹3,300 (from ₹3,000), based on 60x September 2027E EPS.
 
Analysts expect Siemens Energy India’s Power Transmission segment to grow much faster, as it is well-placed to benefit from planned investments of ₹ 3 trillion in T&D over FY25-30, primarily in HV lines of 400kV and 765kV, given their crucial role in inter-state transmission lines. Siemens is among the few players with a presence in high voltage lines up to 765kV and is, hence, expected to benefit from planned investments.
 
Going forward, Siemens Energy is placed to benefit from energy transition tailwinds in India and a healthy order book. However, the power generation business margins have declined and will be a drag on the overall company’s growth, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Promoter stakes fall to 37% in FY25 as MFs, retail drive free float rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty subdued; broader market indices slip; Titan falls 5%

Glen Industries IPO opens for bidding; subscribed 21%, GMP up 25%

Premium

ITC vs HUL vs Dabur: Which is the best bet among these FMCG major shares?

Nectar Lifesciences hits 52-week low; why are investors dumping stock?

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsStock AnalysisSiemens India

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story