BSE shares gain 5% as board to consider bonus issue on March 30, 2025

This will the second time the company will consider bonus issue after March 2022, according to the corporate action data complied by NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
BSE shares gained 4.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, March 27, 2025, on NSE. The stock rallied after the company announced to consider bonus issue in a meeting on March 30, 2025. 
 
Around 9:31 AM, BSE share price was up 4.06 per cent at ₹4,656.3 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.2 per cent at 23,533.6. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹63,035.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹6,133.4 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹2,115 per share.

BSE bonus history 

This will be the second time the company will consider bonus issue after March 2022, according to the corporate action data compiled by NSE. 
 
The board of directors of BSE approved bonus issue on February 8, 2022, in the ratio of 2:1 and fixed the record date for the same as March 22, 2022, for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company.

BSE Q3 results

 In Q3, BSE doubled its net profit to ₹220 crore for three months ended December 2024 as compared to ₹108.2 crore a year ago. 
 
The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹835.4 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from ₹431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

BSE witnessed an average daily turnover of ₹6,800 crore for the quarter under review compared to ₹6,643 crore a year ago.
 
Its derivatives segment sustained its growth trajectory in the quarter with a daily premium turnover of ₹8,758 crore against ₹2,550 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
The total number of transactions processed by the platform grew by 39 per cent to 17.99 crore transactions in Q3FY25 from 10.99 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

