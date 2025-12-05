BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month low; 94 stocks trade at 52-week lows

BSE Smallcap index today

Shares of smallcap companies were under pressure with the BSE Smallcap index hitting an over six-month low, falling 1 per cent in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market.

At 11:55 AM; BSE Smallcap index was down 0.66 per cent, as compared to 0.36 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The smallcap index hit an intra-day low of 51,028, its lowest level since May 22, 2025. The index has corrected 12 per cent from its 52-week high of 57,827.69 touched on December 12, 2024. It had hit a 52-week low of 41,013.68 on April 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the BSE Smallcap index has underperformed the market by falling 8 per cent, as against 9 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex and 0.34 per cent decline in the BSE Midcap index. Meanwhile, so far in CY25, the Nifty Smallcap100 index has slipped 7 per cent, as compared to the 10.6 per cent surge in the Nifty 50. 94 stocks from BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week lows A total of 94 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade today. The notable stocks include, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Bata India, BASF, Bajaj Electricals, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, HeidelbergCement India, HFCL, KNR Construction, NCC, Neogen Chemicals, PCBL, Praj Industries, Rupa & Company and Shoppers Stop.

Astec Lifesciences, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), TCC Concept, Le Travenues Technology (IXIGO) and NIIT Learning Systems were down in the range of 5 per cent to 7 per cent in intra-day trade, BSE data shows. Is the smallcap index bottoming out? In the past one month, the Nifty Smallcap100 index has underperformed the market by falling 5 per cent, as against 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. During this period, the large cap stocks have not only witnessed strong gains but also exhibited marked outperformance. However, the smallcap space has been under intense pressure with a majority of stocks witnessing deep corrections in the last few months.